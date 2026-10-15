How Good Has Nebraska Cornerback Andrew Marshall Been in 2026? PFN's Grades Reveal All



Sometimes, things work out in the transfer portal.



Nebraska defensive back Andrew Marshall, who joined the program in 2025, has been a prime example. Through six games this fall, the senior leads the nation's cornerbacks with a 95.5 impact grade, according to Pro Football Network (PFN).



Here's a closer look at Marshall's dominant performance and what it could mean for his NFL Draft stock next spring.

Our @PFN365 highest-graded Big Ten CBs:



Andrew Marshall, Nebraska: 95.5

Javan Robinson, Wisconsin: 94.5

Audavion Collins, Penn State: 93.0

Smith Snowden, Michigan: 89.6

Aydan West, Minnesota: 89.0

Scooter Jackson, UCLA: 88.6

Ify Obidegwu, Oregon: 87.1

Deshaun Lee, Iowa: 86.1… pic.twitter.com/bxOD32Aaeb — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 14, 2026

Halfway through the 2026 season, Marshall has put up elite stats. Through six games, the California native has been targeted just 21 times across 287 defensive snaps. He's allowed only four receptions for 56 yards, averaging 0.67 catches and 9.3 yards allowed per game. Considering he's played nearly 48 snaps per contest, those numbers are even more impressive.

In coverage, quarterbacks have completed just 19% of their passes targeting Marshall's assignment, and the results have rarely produced significant gains. Outside of a play-action 43-yard pass from Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover to Charlie Becker, Marshall has allowed 16 total yards. He ranks in the 99th percentile or higher in several categories, including impact, receptions allowed, catch percentage, and yards allowed.

San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While no other defensive back in the country has matched Marshall's performance this fall, a former Rob Aurich player found similar success a season ago. Under Aurich, the San Diego State Aztecs finished the 2025 season ranked 11th nationally in total defense, led by eventual first-round NFL Draft pick Chris Johnson.

Johnson capped his collegiate career with a 96.4 impact grade from PFN. He earned Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-Mountain West, and Second-Team All-America honors while allowing just 18 receptions for 185 yards and no touchdowns. He also recorded four interceptions and five pass breakups, finishing with the second-highest impact grade of any cornerback in PFN history.

Oddly enough, PFN lists Johnson as Andrew Marshall's player comparison, adding another layer to the similarities between the two cornerbacks. For Nebraska's star DB, it's not a bad player to be associated with.

Andrew Marshall grabs an interception in front of USC wideout Ja'Kobi Lane last season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

In 2025, Johnson largely shut down entire halves of the field. This season, Marshall has done much of the same. Opposing quarterbacks have been reluctant to test him, and for good reason.

If Marshall keeps up his current pace, he'll become PFN's third-highest-graded cornerback of all time. Aurich could then claim responsibility for two of the three highest-graded cornerbacks in PFN history, which dates back to 2024. Only Mansoor Delane (97.0 impact grade) has earned a higher coverage score.

Both Johnson (Round 1, Pick 27, Miami Dolphins) and Delane (Round 1, Pick 6, Kansas City Chiefs) were selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Both measure roughly 6 feet tall and weigh between 190 and 196 pounds. Marshall's listed measurables are nearly identical at 6 foot, 195 pounds, according to Nebraska's official roster.

Whether Marshall becomes a first-round pick remains to be seen, but it's becoming increasingly difficult for scouts to ignore how dominant he's been.

Across 19 starts at Nebraska, Marshall has allowed 23 receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns, averaging only 11.6 yards per catch and 14.1 yards per game. He's also recorded two interceptions and seven pass breakups while allowing completions on fewer than 36% of targets in coverage. Since Marshall joined the Big Red, roughly 14% of passes thrown his way have been broken up or intercepted.

Marshall has arguably been the Huskers' most impactful player on defense over the past two seasons. With perhaps just six or seven games remaining in his collegiate career, Husker Nation should enjoy watching him while they can. Before long, he could be making plays on Sundays, too.

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