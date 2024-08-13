Huskers’ Defensive Coordinator Says Tackling Not Up to Snuff
Defensive coordinator Tony White wasn't pleased with the tackling during Nebraska football's first fall camp scrimmage Saturday, and he let it be known after Tuesday's practice.
"I don't think we tackled very well the very first scrimmage," White said. "First time, I get it. But just like Coach (Rhule) said, you want to see the things you practice and preach every day. You want to see it show up on the grass live. Get the coaches out of there, get all the cameras out of there and let them play ball, and it didn't show up like it needed to. Not with the group we have."
White said some players are still finding a comfort level with the defensive scheme.
“We’re throwing a lot of situations at them this week, especially,” White said. “Coach (Rhule) has situations mapped out, different thoughts, and want to get that practiced. And the great thing is especially in those situations he’s pulling the guys up a lot and going over the philosophy of why we’re doing certain things. ... You can see some guys starting to get comfortable in terms of their groove and their feel about playing.”
Also speaking after Tuesday's practice, the 12th of preseason camp, were linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek, linebacker Princewill Umanmielen, and defensive linemen Elijah Jeudy and James Williams.
