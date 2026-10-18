Husker Doc Talk Breaks Down Nebraska Football's Late Collapse at Oregon

On this episode of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, presented by Strategic Solutions Sanitation, Travis Justice and former Husker Dr. Rob Zatechka break down the late-night heartbreaker against Oregon and what went wrong in the closing minutes of a game that felt like a wild movie script.

A tough one for Big Red faithful to watch as former Husker Dylan Raiola came off the bench in the fourth quarter after sitting for three quarters to go 11-of-18 through the air and engineer Oregon’s go-ahead scoring drive. It’s almost like a broken record for the Huskers. We look closely at why Nebraska’s long-standing struggles to finish out high-stakes games go well beyond Raiola, examining how the offense must shoulder more responsibility to sustain drives and put points on the board.

The discussion dives deep into a tremendous effort by the Blackshirt defense, which held Oregon to two field goals through three quarters before gassing out under the weight of two massive Oregon possessions totaling 37 plays and nearly thirteen minutes of fourth-quarter clock. From burned defensive timeouts to Anthony Colandrea's gritty performance under pressure and the confusing final play where the offense failed to stop the clock, every critical mistake is put under the microscope.

What we saw throughout college football on Saturday was impressive, thanks to all the upsets. Is there more parity now in college football than ever before? We discuss the proposed 24-team playoff format. We push back against Nick Saban and the so-called traditionalist critics. We believe that a wider playoff bracket doesn't devalue the regular season; it creates high-stakes drama and gives deserving teams a legitimate shot to make a run.

Looking ahead to the bye week, what does Nebraska need from the break to get key personnel healed up before a crucial stretch run featuring matchups against Washington, Ohio State, and Iowa? Also, do the Huskers still have a shot at the College Football Playoff with two losses?

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