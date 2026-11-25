Nebraska just beat Ohio State. Now comes the game that will tell us how much has really changed. On the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker and Rob Zatechka get into why the Huskers need to beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, what they’ve seen from Matt Rhule’s team in Year 4, and why the Trev Alberts news has them shaking their heads. Rob also gives his score prediction, and Husker fans will recognize it right away.

Carriker calls Ohio State Nebraska’s biggest win in 10 years. That’s a big statement, but the bigger question is what the Huskers do with it. If they turn around and lose to Iowa again, people will wonder whether Nebraska just caught Ohio State on the right day. Beat Iowa, and now you’re talking about a team that found its footing in the middle of the season and finished by winning two games a lot of fans had circled. Iowa is also on the College Football Playoff bubble, so Nebraska has a chance to spoil more than just the Hawkeyes’ weekend.

The guys look at what’s changed on offense since Glenn Thomas took over play-calling. Adam and Rob talk about Dana Holgorsen’s game plans, the difficulty of changing coaches during the season, and what they’ve seen from the offense over the last two games. One thing they want against Iowa is for the running backs to handle more of the work. Anthony Colandrea can make plays with his legs, but he shouldn’t have to be Nebraska’s leading rusher. If the backs get going, Thomas can use play-action and give Colandrea a chance to make plays downfield.

That doesn’t take anything away from what Colandrea did against Ohio State. When Nebraska needed somebody to make a play, he wanted the ball and delivered. That leads to a Michael Jordan comparison about who wants the ball with the game on the line. Adam and Rob also talk about Rob Aurich and the Husker defense. Nebraska gave up points against Ohio State, and the offense answered. They’ll need both sides of the ball again against an Iowa team that makes you earn every yard.

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Then the conversation turns to Trev Alberts. Adam and Rob dig into the deposition, question how Alberts was prepared for it, and discuss where they think Michigan dropped the ball. They also get into the money involved and who’s making these decisions at Michigan.

Rob’s pick is Nebraska 24, Iowa 17, the same score as the Huskers’ last win over Iowa in 2022. Nebraska has given its fans one win in this rivalry in 10 years. After watching the Huskers go toe to toe with Ohio State, it’s fair to expect them to finish the job against Iowa.

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