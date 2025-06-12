Huskers' Dylan Raiola Continues to Match Up Well Against Opposing Quarterbacks
Part Two of Three
In Part Two of our analysis of the quarterbacks Nebraska is expected to face in 2025, we analyze the Cornhuskers’ October opponents.
We look at each likely starting quarterback, a 2024 highlight and whether the opponent quarterback or Nebraska sophomore Dylan Raiola has the advantage going into the game. We published Part One on Tuesday and will have Part Three, along with an overview, on Friday.
Oct. 4: Michigan State (5-7)
At Memorial Stadium
Time and TV TBD
Spartans quarterback: Aidan Chiles
Chiles is a junior who transferred after the 2023 season from Oregon State when Beavers coach Jonathan Smith was named MSU coach. He threw only 35 passes at Oregon State in 2023. In 2024, he started all 12 games with MSU, completing 192-of-323 passes for 2,415 yards and 13 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
2024 highlight: Chiles threw for 256 yards and one touchdown as the Spartans defeated Iowa, 32-20, moving MSU to 4-3 on the season. Chiles was 22-of-30 passing against the Hawkeyes.
Overview: Chiles’ development was slow against the hardened competition in the Big Ten. His 11 interceptions were a problem — especially with only 13 touchdown passes.
Advantage: This matchup should be considered even, especially if Chiles grows into some of the potential he showed in 2024.
Oct. 11: At Maryland (4-8)
Time and TV TBD
Terrapins quarterback: Justyn Martin or Malik Washington
UCLA redshirt junior transfer Martin, who only threw 35 passes in 2024, is listed as the starter on the Ourlads depth chart but talented freshman Malik Washington might be starting by October. The competition is said to wide open with a favorite expected to emerge through the summer.
2024 highlight: Washington’s Archbishop Spaulding team (Glen Burnie, Md.) won its third Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association title in 2024. He became the first quarterback to win three state titles. Archbishop Spalding was ranked in the top 10 nationally last year. Washington is the all-time passing leader in MIAA history.
Overview: This is a classic case of experience vs. potential. Which way will Maryland coach Mike Locksley lean?
Advantage: This has to go to Raiola with so many unknowns regarding the Terrapins.
Oct. 17: At Minnesota (8-5)
7 p.m. Fox
Gophers quarterback: Drake Lindsey
Lindsey is listed as the starter on the Ourland depth chart. He is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound redshirt freshman from Fayetteville, Ark. Lindsey was in a battle for the starting job with Zach Pyron, a Georgia Tech transfer, before Pyron transferred to South Alabama.
2024 highlight: Lindsey completed 3-of-4 passes for 35 yards in a 48-0 victory over Rhode Island.
Overview: Lindsey comes from an athletic family. His grandfather, Jim Lindsey, was a running back who played seven years in the NFL with the Vikings. Jim also played on the 1964 Arkansas team that went 11-0. Lindsey’s dad also played football at Arkansas, and his sister, Loren, plays college basketball at Arkansas.
Advantage: Raiola, again, as the Cornhuskers should take advantage of an inexperienced quarterback.
Oct. 25: Northwestern (4-8)
At Memorial Stadium
Time and TV TBD
Wildcats quarterback: Preston Stone
Stone is a graduate transfer from SMU, who had an outstanding season in 2023 but only started four games in 2024. In 2023, Stone threw for 3,197 yards with an impressive 28 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He completed 206-of-344 passes (59.9 percent).
Northwestern struggled at quarterback and as a team in 2024 and are looking for an upgrade at the position with Stone. Stone, who is from Dallas, is 6-foot-1 and 214 pounds.
2024 highlight: Stone completed 17-of-30 passes for a season-high 254 yards in SMU’s 29-24 victory at Nevada in the season opener. He started four games and played in seven games (30-of-51 passes for 421 yards and five touchdowns) but lost his starting job to Kevin Jennings. SMU lost in the College Football Playoff to Penn State, 38-10.
Overview: Stone has the ability and background to lead Northwestern. His brothers were college football players: Parker was a wide receiver at SMU, and Lindell was a quarterback at Virginia.
Advantage: By the time these teams play, Stone will have nearly an entire season under his belt. The battle between Stone and Raiola might be close to even.
