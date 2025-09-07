Huskers Hold Zips to Zip in a Big-time Beautiful Blowout
On a picture-perfect Saturday evening in Memorial Stadium, the Nebraska Cornhuskers crushed the Akron Zips 68-0 in a game that was worse than the final score indicated. Nebraska paid Akron a $1.45 million guarantee to play a game that was supposed to be the 2018 season opener. That game was canceled due to bad weather that involved multiple lightning strikes. Fast forward to 2025 and the Huskers created their own storm as they swamped the hapless Zips who have yet to score this season.
The Huskers shutout was its first since a 33-0 victory over Arizona in the 2009 Holiday Bowl, in what was Ndamukong Suh’s final collegiate game. Nebraska recorded their most points in a game since scoring 73 points against Idaho State in 2012 and netted the most yards (728) in a game since 2014.
The Huskers scored on their first possession with a 47-yard scamper by Emmett Johnson, the longest run of his Nebraska career and longer than any rush all last season. Then the Huskers left points on the field as they had three straight red zone opportunities that resulted in just 3 points. Twice in that stretch the ball was inside the 2-yard line before Johnson fumbled and Heinrich Haarberg came up short on 4th and 1. The defense used that opportunity to score a safety, before the offense righted the ship and scored touchdowns on its next eight possessions.
It's hard to know what to make of the thrashing as Akron is awful, but Nebraska finally throttled an opponent they were supposed to defeat, and they nearly doubled the 34.5 point spread in the process. The first teams took care of business and let the reserves play and preserve the shutout. Nebraska had 108 players see the field and 40 different defenders recorded tackles. Eight Huskers ran the ball and 14 receivers recorded at least one catch. Six receivers had catches for more than 20 yards and 13 pass plays went for more than 15 yards. Two running backs had carries for more than 20 yards and eight different Huskers reached the end zone. The offense has yet to have a three and out through two games and the defense has surrendered just 131 yards passing this season.
Quarterback Dylan Raiola completed 24-of-31 passes for a career-high 364 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in just over 2 ½ quarters of playing time. Raiola’s 364 yards bettered his previous high of 297 yards against Illinois last season and were the most passing yards by a Husker since Adrian Martinez threw for 384 yards at Wisconsin in 2018. It’s the first time a Husker has thrown for four touchdowns since Ryker Fyfe threw for four touchdowns at Purdue in 2015. In just the second game of his sophomore season, Raiola has moved to 10th place on the career passing list. He also established a school record of 20 consecutive completions as he completed his final 11 passes against Cincinnati and his first nine passes in this game. Raiola has a 78% completion percentage through two games.
Actually, Raiola’s completion percentage was third best among the QBs tonight as TJ Lateef went 6 of 7 for 128 yards and Jalyn Gramstad went 2 for 2 passing as the Huskers totaled 494 yards in the air with no sacks and no interceptions. That passing number is the second-highest total in school history trailing the 519 yards against Kansas State on Nov. 10, 2007.
Jacory Barney Jr. led all receivers with 7 catches for 132 yards that included 57 yards after the catch. In all, the Huskers gained 272 yards after the catch, which is a remarkable number. Isaiah Mozee (3 catches) had all of his 65 yards receiving after the catch and Mekhi Nelson (3 catches for 52 yards) had 56 yards after the catch. Nyziah Hunter added 4 catches for 82 yards and Dane Key had 3 catches for 35 yards including a 12-yard touchdown. Tight end Luke Lindenmeyer continued his hot start with 3 catches for 44 yards, including a 10-yard TD in the second quarter, marking his first career touchdown reception. He also proposed after the game, and she said “yes”. It was heartening to see redshirt freshman receiver Quinn Clark break a tackle in route to his 37-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter (his first career touchdown) and then flash 3-2 in honor of his father’s number, former Husker Ken Clark.
Emmett Johnson led all rushers with a career-high 140 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. EJ had 134 yards before halftime. It was his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game and the third of his career. He also added a four-yard TD reception for his third career receiving score. His three total touchdowns were also a career high. It should be noted that former QB and tight end Heinrich Haarberg made the key block that sprung Johnson on his 47-yard touchdown. Kwinten Ives had 4 carries for 34 yards including a 28-yard touchdown, and TJ Lateef (2 carries for 17 yards) showed he has some moves on his 8-yard scoring run. Even mostly stationary Dylan Raiola averaged 4.3 yards per carry on his 3 runs for 13 yards.
The defense held Akron to 175 total yards with just 113 on the ground and 62 yards passing. Nebraska did not allow a rushing touchdown at home last season and have now not allowed a rushing touchdown in eight straight home games. Nebraska held Akron scoreless in the first half and has not allowed a first-half touchdown and has allowed just five combined points in the first half of its past four games. The secondary has been stellar thus far despite playing mainly man coverage. With reserves playing most of the second half, the shutout was really a team defensive effort.
True freshman defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak recorded a safety in the first quarter for his first career tackle, and it gave Nebraska a 9-0 lead. It was Nebraska’s first safety since last year’s opener against UTEP (Ty Robinson). Pietrzak led the defense with four stops including two TFLs. Three other Huskers had three tackles a piece (DeShon Singleton, Cam Lenhardt and Rex Guthrie). Lenhardt played in a cast after having hand surgery earlier this week. Dasan McCullough (2 tackles) played with intensity and had a great stop on third and short. He would have had a sack as well if it hadn’t been nullified by a facemask penalty. Javin Wright had two tackles to increase his career total to 101 tackles. Ashton Murphy had a sack late in the game and Jordan Ochoa and Sua Lefotu teamed up for the other sack. Maverick Noonan recovered a fumble on an errant shotgun snap for the lone Husker takeaway.
Special teams shined again in this game and what a difference Mike Ekeler has made with this group. Aussie punter Archie Wilson never left the bench as his parents looked on from the stands. Place kicker Kyle Cunanan remains perfect on the year with a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter and nine extra points. He also had 4 touchbacks out of 8 kickoffs. What has happened to Tristan Alvano? After being injured much of last year, he was allowed to kickoff late in the game and promptly booted it out of bounds. Nebraska’s 92 punt return yards bettered its season team punt return total in each of the past four seasons. I guess it is legal to return punts. It appears that Ekeler is dropping four men back on punt returns and doubling the headhunters, allowing for more room for returns. Jacory Barney Jr. had four punt returns for 87 yards, including a 23-yard return in the first quarter and a 39-yard return in the third quarter. The 39-yard return was Nebraska’s longest since JD Spielman had a 76-yard punt return vs. South Alabama in 2019. With his reception yardage, Barney totaled 219 all-purpose yards for the game. The shutout was maintained when Riley Van Poppel blocked a 33-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter.
For the Huskers to be successful this season, they have to win the one-score games and beat the teams they are expected to defeat. So far so good. Next week figures to be another tune-up as Houston Christian comes in for their payday. Then the real season begins when Michigan comes to Memorial Stadium in two weeks. The #15 ranked Wolverines lost on the road at Oklahoma Saturday 24-13. One step at a time. Get a little better every game and get ready for the weekly slugfest, that is the Big Ten schedule. Enjoy this win. It’s been a long time since Nebraska has had this type of blowout. Go Big Red!!!
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.