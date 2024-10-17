All Huskers

Kicker Remains Out, Cornerback Questionable for Nebraska Football vs. Indiana

Husker head coach Matt Rhule provides updates 48 hours before kickoff in Bloomington

Joe Hudson

Nebraska once again will be without its No. 1 placekicker this weekend.

Husker head coach Matt Rhule said Thursday that sophomore Tristan Alvano will not play Saturday against Indiana. John Hohl has handled field goals and extra points in the absence of Alvano, who has played sparingly this season after suffering an offseason groin injury.

Another injured Husker starter, however, will make the trip to Bloomington. Whether cornerback Tommi Hill plays against the Hoosiers will be a game-time decision, Rhule said.

Hit the play button above to watch Rhule's seven minutes with the media Thursday, and scroll down for more coverage, including plenty from the Indiana perspective. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. Refresh this page to see the latest additions.

Joe Hudson
