Jack’s Take: Indiana-Nebraska Matchup Starts Up Front
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Saturday’s matchup between No. 16 Indiana (6-0) and Nebraska (5-1) sets up a classic physics question.
What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?
It might be hyperbole, but that’s how Indiana’s offense and Nebraska’s defense have performed for most of the 2024 season.
On a per-game basis, the Hoosiers’ offense ranks second nationally in scoring (47.5) and fourth in total yards (515.7). The Cornhuskers have allowed just 11.3 points per game, good for seventh fewest in the country, and 272.5 yards per game, which ranks 13th.
Something has to give Saturday, and it all starts up front. Indiana’s dramatic turnaround in its first year under coach Curt Cignetti doesn’t happen without an improved offensive line and run game. But if the Hoosiers’ historic start is to continue, they’ll have to match Nebraska’s strong defensive front.
Running back Justice Ellison agrees with Cignetti that it’s more about Indiana’s execution and less about who they play. But they haven’t seen a defense like Nebraska’s yet. Ellison was thankful for the bye week, a chance to rest his mind and body and watch even more film on Nebraska. He’s not backing down from Memorial Stadium’s biggest game in several years.
“It’s a challenge,” Ellison said. “Who wouldn’t want to go play a great team at The Rock and be able to win?”
In coach Matt Rhule’s second season, Nebraska’s defense has been especially strong against the run. The Cornhuskers rank fourth nationally in yards allowed per carry (2.7) and seventh in rushing yards allowed per game (84.2).
Indiana will have its hands full with Nebraska starting defensive linemen like Ty Robinson, who stands at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, and Nash Hutmacher, listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds. Nebraska is tied for seventh nationally with 20 sacks and tied for 20th with 42 tackles for loss. Robinson and the 6-foot-6, 250-pound James Williams lead the team with four sacks apiece, and 12 Cornhuskers have at least one assisted sack on the season.
“Their defense is very, I would say, powerful,” Ellison said. “They have great guys up front. They have great linebackers as well. They do a really good job of swarming the football.”
Nebraska is the only FBS team with zero rushing touchdowns allowed, while Ole Miss and Iowa are the only teams with just one. That’s perhaps the biggest contrast in Saturday’s matchup against Indiana’s offense, which is tied for third nationally with 23 rushing touchdowns.
Quarterback Kurtis Rourke has appropriately received much of the praise – and even some Heisman consideration – for Indiana’s high-powered offense. But the Hoosiers’ balance has made them a truly dangerous outfit.
Indiana ranks 31st in rushing yards per game (200.3) and tied for 35th in yards per carry (5.14), a steep increase from its 3.3 yards per carry last season.
Cignetti said he looked for production over potential in the transfer portal as he built a brand new running back room with Ellison (Wake Forest), Ty Son Lawton (James Madison), Kaelon Black (James Madison) and Elijah Green (North Carolina).
Running back rotations have become more common in modern-day football, as opposed to workhorse backs who would get 30 carries per game. But along with their talent, Cignetti finding selfless running backs was crucial to making it all work. Lawton sees it as 1A, 1B and 1C, with each player capable of being 1A.
Lawton often gets the first touches, and he leads the team with 68 carries and seven touchdowns. The powerful, 208-pound back has 329 rushing yards and averages 4.8 yards per carry. Though similar in many ways, Ellison offers a bit more quickness, and he leads the team with 409 rushing yards on 64 attempts, good for 6.4 yards per carry and six touchdowns.
Black dealt with an early season injury, but he has posted a productive 6.3 yards per carry on 26 attempts. Green has made the most of his 17 carries, rushing for 157 yards, four touchdowns and a team-high 9.2 yards per carry.
Everyone wants carries, but no one has let their egos get in the way. They’ve embraced a rotation that keeps everyone fresh deep into games.
“Coming in, we all knew we would rotate,” Lawton Said. “I feel like it definitely, probably does have something to do with some character. We all were fine with it. We all trust each other to be out there on that field, so that’s all that matters.”
“I really don’t mind it at all as long as we’re winning as a collective,” Black said.
“The running back room has been doing a really good job of staying focused on how we can continue to be selfless and do our job every single play,” Ellison added.
Helping pave the way for their success on the ground has been Indiana’s drastically improved offensive line.
Indiana’s 78.8 pass blocking grade and its 75.0 run blocking grade on Pro Football Focus through six games are significantly better than the 57.4 and 60.4 grades it received last year and massive leaps from the 2022 grades of 45.3 for pass blocking and 47.0 for run blocking. That also puts the Hoosiers in the top 25 for team run blocking (13th), pass blocking (22nd) and rushing (16th) grades in 2024, according to PFF.
“They’ve been great, man. Every single time I come to the sideline, I’ll be wanting to jump up in their arms, man,” Ellison said. “I’m thankful for what they’re doing out there, and we’ve been needing it. They’ve been stepping up in a lot of ways, and I keep telling them keep on going. There’s always areas we can keep on improving.”
Retaining offensive line coach Bob Bostad was another key offseason move by Cignetti heading into his first season. Before the 2023 season, former head coach Tom Allen hired Bostad, who has experience developing All-Americans at Wisconsin and coaching in the NFL. Bostad was the lone holdover among Indiana’s assistant coaches from last year.
Cignetti has noted Bostad’s hard-nosed, blue-collar work ethic, with an emphasis on fundamentals. He’s helped the offensive line – which includes four returning Hoosiers and one first-year transfer, Trey Wedig – make noticeable strides. Tight end Zach Horton has played a key role in run blocking, too.
“Those guys are hungry to be able to learn and grow and to be able to dominate,” Ellison said. “Every time we go out there, I’m like, man, I wonder what else they’re gonna be able to do. So a lot of times the holes are huge, and I’m like, man, I’m thankful for that.”
Saturday’s matchup comes with increased excitement and national attention. Memorial Stadium will host its first sellout crowd since the 2021 Ohio State game. The game will be nationally televised at Noon ET on FOX, which is bringing its Big Noon Kickoff pregame show to Bloomington.
The Hoosiers are off to their best start since 1967, and Nebraska has already matched its highest win total of the last eight seasons. The opponents will be more challenging for the Hoosiers as the season goes on, but it’s all about staying consistent with its plan that worked wonders during the first half of the regular season.
“Staying consistent, knowing that we still got a goal, and there’s still people out there doubting us, still think we’re a fluke, we didn’t play nobody. It’s whatever,” Lawton said. “We just stay level-headed, stay to ourselves and get the job done.”
