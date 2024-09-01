Huskers Manhandle Miners with a Dominant Defense and Dylan’s Dynamic Debut
On a beautifully warm afternoon on the last day of August, the Nebraska Cornhuskers crushed the UTEP Miners 40-7 in a game that marked the debut of five-star phenom signal-caller Dylan Raiola. It was also the first home opener and first opening victory in five years. In Matt Rhule’s second season at the helm, the expectations by the Husker faithful are high and the domination of an overmatched UTEP squad didn’t diminish those hopes.
After averaging a paltry 18 points per game in 2023, the Huskers had garnered 30 points by intermission and the 33-point margin of victory was Nebraska’s largest in an opener since a 43-10 win over Fresno State in 2016. Also, rather unusual of late, the starters exited with 20 minutes left allowing a total of 85 Huskers to gain valuable playing time.
The Huskers had an 83-50 advantage in total plays, a 38:32-21:28 advantage in time of possession, won the turnover battle 2-1 and had the first defensive safety in 15 years (2009 Holiday Bowl against Arizona). This is how Nebraska historically dominated second-tier foes, but it’s been a long time since the Huskers have done so without unnecessary drama.
The Huskers opened the game with an 11 play 73-yard drive in which they overcame a 2 nd and 30, converted on all three third downs, and culminated with a Dante Dowdell 5-yard touchdown. The next Husker possession ended with a turnover on downs followed by a UTEP three play 63-yard drive that took just 42 ticks off the clock to tie the game at 7-7. It was an uh oh moment for the crowd that created another big gulp when Dowdell fumbled at the UTEP 3-yard line two series later. From that point with 10:48 to go in the 2 nd quarter, the Husker defense created a safety, forced four punts and snagged two interceptions. Meanwhile, the Husker offense scored on its next five possessions with four straight touchdowns and a field goal. Nervous time was essentially ended when Raiola led the offense on a 9 play 59-yard drive in the last two minutes of the first half scoring with :02 left to go up 30-7.
The Huskers finished with 507 yards of total offense, including 284 passing yards and 223 on the ground. Eleven Huskers carried the ball matched by eleven men having receptions. The Blackshirts held UTEP to 205 total yards with just 56-yards rushing, the ninth time in 13 games under DC Tony White the Huskers have held the opponent to less than 100 rushing yards. Nine Huskers contributed nine tackles for loss with just a solo sack.
Dylan Raiola was just the second Husker true freshman quarterback to start a season opener since the 1940s, joining Adrian Martinez who started in 2018 against Colorado. He finished his day after just one drive in the second half completing 19-of-27 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, including 192 yards before halftime. The 19-year-old teenager demonstrated tremendous poise in the pocket and threw from multiple arm angles as Nebraska's short to intermediate passing game actually looked in rhythm. His check down from a run to a pass and back to a run that setup Emmett Johnson’s 42-yard scamper in the 2 nd quarter highlighted his ability to read the defense as well as showing patience before the snap. The back shoulder 21-yard TD toss to Jahmal Banks was flawlessly executed. A darn good catch as well. He also thew a perfect deep ball to Isaiah Neyor on the first possession that could well have been a touchdown. Raiola only threw a couple of scary balls into coverage but escaped without a pick. A good learning curve start for the freshman.
Heinrich Haarberg also looked much improved this year and may be a very capable backup. Haarberg finished 5 for 5 passing for 35 yards and had 8 rushing yards on 2 attempts. Transfer Jaylyn Gramstad even got into the fray finishing 1 for 3 for 11 yards. The offensive line looked to be much improved, and they provided a consistent push up front and yielded only a solo sack in pass protection. Bryce Benhart made his 42nd career start in today’s game, setting a record for the most career starts by a Husker offensive lineman. He struggled a bit against UTEP’s best rusher and had the only false start penalty, but the experience up front bodes well for the season ahead.
The four-headed running back approach did not disappoint. Rahmir Johnson started the game and finished with eleven carries for 50 yards. Oregon transfer Dante Dowdell scored the first Husker TD and finished with eight carries for 55 yards, all in the first half. He exited after his 2 nd quarter turnover and did not return. Matt Rhule seems serious about fumbles leading to time on the pine. Emmett Johnson had a 42-yard run to the five to set up a second-quarter touchdown. The run was the longest of Johnson’s career, bettering a 29-yard run against Maryland last season. Johnson finished the game with eight carries for 71 yards. Gabe Ervin Jr. had a pair of touchdown runs (3 yards, 1 yard) making the most of his six carries for 24 yards. All four backs have something to contribute and should allow the runners to stay fresh off the bench. It remains to be seen who may emerge as the feature back. I loved that two of the rushing touchdowns came out of the I-formation.
Two transfer wide receivers contributed 10 of the 25 receptions and 182 of the 284 yards receiving. The Huskers were led by Wyoming and Texas transfer Isaiah Neyor’s six catches for 121 yards. Neyor’s 100-yard receiving game is the first by a Husker since Trey Palmer had 165 receiving yards at Iowa in 2022. That means no one made that mark last year. The balance displayed after the catch on his 59-yard scoring scamper was highlight reel worthy. Wake Forest transfer Jahmal Banks added six grabs for 61 yards including the 21-yard touchdown grab in the corner of the endzone. Another newcomer, true freshman Carter Nelson contributed three catches for 21 yards that included 32 yards gained after the catch. This kid has a big upside as he has transitioned from tight end to the slot. Janiran Bonner also had three receptions for 26 yards and Thomas Fidone netted just one yard on his three grabs. I’m not sure what the plan is for Fidone, but he is much more effective on bootlegs and downfield than in the flat. Fidone did have a fine clear out block on Dowdell’s first possession touchdown. Luke Lindenmeyer, Roman Mangini, and Keelan Smith all got their first career Husker receptions. One has to wonder where Malachi Coleman and Jaylen Lloyd fit into the offensive scheme as the WR room is much deeper than it was a year ago.
The defense was led by defensive back Malcolm Hartzog who had 5 solo tackles and the first interception of the year, his fourth career pick. He was also burned on the lone Miner score. He will have to be ready to roll next Saturday when Colorado’s speedy receivers come to town. Linebacker Mikai Gbayor also had 5 stops including 1.5 tackles for loss. I thought Vincent Shavers and Marques Buford both played well with 3 stops each with Buford adding a pass breakup. The defensive line was stout as expected with Nash Hutmacher adding 3 stops with a tackle for loss and both of Ty Robinson’s tackles occurring behind the line including the safety. I also thought MJ Sherman played well (2 tackles) with reserves Rahmir Stewart (2 tackles) getting the second pick and Mason Goldman nabbing the lone sack.
Special teams helped well more than hurt in the opener as the return game may have made a reappearance. We had 48 yards in punt returns the whole season last year. Saturday, Isaiah Garcia-Castenada garnered 25 yards on three returns. Jacory Barney added 75 yards on three kickoff returns with a long of 35-yards. Brian Buschini averaged 48.5 yards on his two punts with a long of 53-yards. John Hohl handled kickoff duty and after a boot out of bounds on his first attempt he settled down and was solid. The UTEP return game was negligible except for a 29-yard punt return late in the game. Placekicker Tristan Alvano added five extra points and a short 20-yard field goal which can only help his confidence.
For the first time in five years the Huskers are 1-0. It was a good move to move the team to the West sideline. Even though it has less room, it is a lot cooler in the shade than in the sun on warm days like Saturday. Even with a subpar opponent, I believe the Huskers are much better than last year. The offense at least has a pulse. Not playing give-away with the football is a good start. Next week the Vermin from Boulder make their appearance after outlasting North Dakota State 31-26 Thursday night. The night game atmosphere should have Memorial rocking, although I’m not sure there will be enough room for their head coach’s ego. Their QB Sanders and WR Hunter are likely first round NFL selections and keeping them in check will be a tough task, but their defense remains suspect, and the Huskers may have some big play ability as well. Beat the Buffaloes and the momentum will build big time. Go Big Red!!
