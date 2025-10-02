'I Know Nebraska Wants to Run the Ball, So Do I': Holgorsen Talks RB Depth, More Ahead of Michigan State
After leading his unit to one of the most impressive offensive starts in recent Nebraska football memory, Dana Holgorsen’s impact has been felt immediately since his arrival in Lincoln last November.
Now, preparing for his ninth game as the Huskers’ play-caller and averaging nearly 44 points per game this fall, Holgorsen joined Sports Nightly host Kyle Crooks to discuss a range of offensive storylines heading into the bulk run of the 2025 season. From lessons learned in Nebraska’s last matchup to the ongoing push for a balanced attack, here’s everything Holgorsen had to say earlier this week on the Husker Football Coaches Show.
Despite Nebraska’s offensive success compared to a year ago, Holgorsen made it clear he’s still looking for more. From generating a more consistent push up front to re-establishing the run game, he outlined the areas of focus that emerged after the tough loss to Michigan. Reflecting on the ground attack in particular, Holgorsen pointed to the Wolverines as an example to learn from.
“Playing a good quality opponent like Michigan, they just kind of showed us what it needs to look like,” he said. After reviewing the film, Holgorsen felt the experience was eye-opening for his players. From physicality to effort, his comments suggested the team understands the standard they need to reach. “It needs to improve, and I think with these two weeks of practice it’s gonna,” Holgorsen said.
Michigan’s defensive front proved to be a major challenge, as Nebraska surrendered seven sacks and 36 quarterback pressures. Holgorsen admitted his offense was overmatched in that area and took responsibility for having to prepare his players better. Still, he expressed optimism that the lessons learned will help the group grow. “I just think our guys learned a lot from that game, and they’re really chomping at the bit to get out there and play on Saturday.”
Both positives and negatives emerged from the three-point loss to Michigan nearly two weeks ago, something Holgorsen believes his unit can build on. Chief among the positives was the play of sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola. Completing 30 of 41 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns, Raiola kept the Huskers in the game despite facing one of the nation’s top defensive fronts. “Dylan’s the main reason we were in that game,” Holgorsen said, praising his quarterback’s steady play through the first month of the season.
Helping Raiola find more support was clearly a priority for Holgorsen moving forward, especially after Nebraska’s ground game struggled to find balance against the Wolverines. The Huskers entered the matchup averaging 4.2 yards per carry but were held to just 3.6 in their last game, a dip Holgorsen knows must be corrected for the offense to reach its full potential. “We need to run more violently. We need to block downfield more violently. Everybody’s got to assume responsibility for it,” he said.
A stronger rushing attack, as Holgorsen noted, would not only give Raiola more support but also help Nebraska’s young defense by controlling tempo and sustaining drives. “I know Nebraska wants to run the ball — so do I,” Holgorsen said. While Nebraska’s passing game has been the more dynamic element so far, Holgorsen underscored that offensive balance is critical in the Big Ten.
With just two days remaining before kickoff, Holgorsen’s comments painted a clear picture of where Nebraska’s focus lies. From the lessons learned in a hard-fought loss to the renewed commitment to the ground game, the Huskers aim to prove on Saturday that they can correct their flaws. As anticipation builds among players and fans alike, the team prepares for a pivotal opportunity to respond.
If Nebraska delivers a bounce-back performance, Holgorsen’s fingerprints will be all over it. While the results will ultimately be decided on the field, his words this week suggest meaningful progress, and if they’re any indication, the Huskers could be primed to find their rhythm again on Saturday afternoon.
