Inside Nebraska Linebacker Dylan Rogers' First Start
LINCOLN — After logging his first career start for the Big Red against UCLA, Dylan Rogers said he was “ready for it.”
The third-year sophomore, a member of Matt Rhule’s first recruiting class at Nebraska, quietly delivered a breakout performance in Pasadena. The Texas native posted a career-high four tackles on 49 defensive snaps, helping the Huskers hold UCLA to 348 yards on 64 offensive plays (5.4 per play).
With a bye week separating him from that first start, Rogers met with the media to reflect on his performance and preview Nebraska’s upcoming matchup with Penn State. Here’s everything he had to say.
Stepping in for an injured Dasan McCullough, after spending the early part of the season contributing primarily on special teams, Rogers emphasized that nothing about his first start caught him off guard. He’d been preparing for it long before UCLA.
“I prepared all week, all season, so I was ready for it,” Rogers said. “Nothing’s going to be given to you, you have to go take it. I never gave up on myself. I just kept working, and when my time [came], I was ready for it.”
Rogers credited both the coaching staff and veteran teammates for helping him stay locked into the process, using them as valuable resources to help turn out his performance.
“I was watching film, studying my plays, meeting with coaches like Coach Phil [Simpson], asking Dasan questions, he’s like a big bro,” he said. “He has more experience in games, so I ask him a lot.”
To Rogers’ credit, the hard work paid off. But before he rotated into the defensive lineup, the sophomore built his foundation on special teams, a phase he believes accelerated his readiness for a larger role.
“It gave me in-game experience,” Rogers said. “When it was time to go play on defense, I already had that confidence to go out there, play fast, one rep at a time, and just have fun.”
He also praised special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler for reshaping Nebraska’s third phase. In one offseason, Ekeler has turned special teams from an afterthought into a real strength, and Rogers said it’s been energizing to see that identity take hold.
“Coach [Ekeler] came in with a lot of energy, and we took on that energy,” Rogers said. “Special teams is just as important as defense and offense.”
And while Saturday’s matchup at Penn State will put Nebraska’s defense under the spotlight, Rogers made it clear that the mindset they carry, not just the scheme, will define how the Huskers respond. Here’s how he framed the approach heading into State College.
Shifting the conversation to this week’s matchup, where the Huskers are set to take on a physically demanding Penn State team that leans heavily on its rushing attack, Rogers didn't overcomplicate the message.
“Just go attack. Play our game. Don’t play to their level, play at ours,” he said. “We had a great practice today, and we’ll keep building on it.”
On film, he sees exactly what Nebraska expected. "They have two great running backs. They like to run the ball a lot,” Rogers said. “We just have to play our game and stop the run.”
Despite entering the matchup without starting quarterback Drew Allar, who is out for the season, Penn State still brings one of the nation’s most proven backfields. The tandem of Kaytron Allen (No. 13) and Nicholas Singleton (No. 10) has combined for more than 8,000 all-purpose yards in their careers, giving the Nittany Lions a reliable identity even amid offensive instability.
And while Emmett Johnson has taken the 2025 season by storm, Saturday may be one of the few times Nebraska faces a duo that can match his talent and production. Just last week, Penn State leaned fully into its strength, running the ball 50 times in a win over Michigan State — a clear preview of what’s coming for the Huskers.
Under the lights in Happy Valley, the assignment for Rogers and the Blackshirts is simple, if not easy: stop the run, or risk letting Penn State dictate every facet of the game.
As Rogers and the Blackshirts brace for what may be one of their most physically demanding tests of the year, his mindset and his emergence on the field offer real reason for optimism inside Nebraska’s locker room.
Saturday’s matchup won’t just test their grit; it will reveal whether the Huskers can take another step forward in a season that still has meaningful goals in reach. A win in Happy Valley would not only reshape the momentum heading into the Heroes Trophy showdown with Iowa next week but also signal that Nebraska is trending upward when it matters most.
The season may be winding down, but for players like Dylan Rogers, it feels as though things are just beginning. And if his words this week are any indication, he plans on making the most of every opportunity that comes his way.
