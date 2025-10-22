Is There an Argument for TJ Lateef at Quarterback?
The No Block No Rock podcast, hosted by Jared Hall, Mike Delaware, Kyle Byers, and Connor Kavulak, welcomed Husker247 journalist Mike Schaefer to break down Nebraska's disheartening loss to Minnesota, Matt Rhule's media availability, and the debatable quarterback controversy. They also previewed the upcoming matchup against Northwestern.
Below is a lightly edited transcript from the episode.
Mike Delaware: Do we have a Raiola vs Lateef controversy?
Jared Hall: Are we starting that?
Mike Delaware: No, we don't need do that.
Connor Kavulak: I hate that argument.
Mike Delaware: Oh my god, it's so annoying
Mike Schaefer: People I will see online that there will be people claiming that others aren't actually saying that. I have friends in my text message like, "Hey, what has to happen for them to put TJ Lateef in the game?" I was like, "I don't really want to text this because then I'm putting it out in the ether." Figure that out from the context.
Kyle Byers: 100%. Yeah. I mean, my like my family chat like one bad thing happens. Where's Lateef?
Mike Delaware: Fans are saying, "He's mobile. He could run away from the sacks that are happening in less than three seconds."
Mike Schaefer: Like, he might be able to avoid a few more of them. And yet at the same time, like what you would probably do for his career and his confidence if he's just under siege and doesn't know what he's doing is really bad.
Jared Hall: Yeah. You think Dylan is seeing ghosts now? TJ is going to have to have the exorcist guy come.
Connor Kavulak: I threatened a fist fight in one of my group chats when the Lateef text started this weekend. I was like, I'll drive to you. We can do this if you're going to keep talking like that.
Jared Hall: I had two people at work, pretty much saying, "little Raiola, I'm kind of over him." I said, I'm not there yet and I'm not sure I'm ever going to make it there, at least not this season.
Mike Delaware: Fans just need to relax.
Connor Kavulak: People just don't understand like what that would do to the morale of the team as a whole. Dylan Raiola is the field general right now.
Mike Delaware: He's your best player.
Connor Kavulak: You you cannot take that guy out. You can't do it.
Jared Hall: The Emmett Johnson eraser is painful.
Mike Schaefer: I wouldn't even say the Emmett Johnson eraser, their best player (Jacory Barney Jr.) had two targets for one yard in Minnesota and I think that's a big reason why things looked the way they did.
Game Predictions for Nebraska vs. Northwestern
Jared Hall: It's difficult because I don't know what Nebraska offense is going to show up. But every game is its own vacuum, remember? So maybe Northwestern's defense is going to suck at 11 AM. I'm gonna say give me Nebraska 21, Northwestern 20. Just give me something just so ugly that it's beautiful.
Connor Kavulak: I'm looking at team stats right now and it looks like really like the biggest advantage we've got is going to have to be Emmett Johnson. Like we're we're going to have to utilize him really heavily in this game. I think the best thing I've got I'm going to say Nebraska 24, Northwestern 17, we do not cover.
Mike Delaware: I'll say Northwestern's offense isn't very good, but they're probably going to go off on Nebraska, of course. But, we'll say Nebraska wins 24-23. I don't know why I'm predicting to win, but you think that they're going to rebound and Rhule says they're going to show up, so I got to believe him, right?
Kyle Byers: I'm gonna say 17-13 Nebraska.
Mike Schaefer: I'll be the optimistic one. I think Nebraska bounces back. I think it's not a horrible spot for them to be where you're getting a more limited offensive team. I think Nebraska's defense actually comes out and plays well. Let's say they force a turnover that they turn into some points. The offense is allowed to find themselves a little bit. And we're going to go 24-14 Nebraska.
