Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Dec. 10
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are undefeated to start the 2025-2026 college basketball season. They haven't had the toughest opening part of their schedule, but they do have impressive wins against Oklahoma, Kansas State, and Creighton.
They begin their Big Ten schedule on Wednesday night when they face the 7-2 Wisconsin Badgers, who already have a conference win under their belt, beating Northwestern on December 3rd.
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Wisconsin -1 (-110)
- Nebraska +1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wisconsin -134
- Nebraska +112
Total
- OVER 160.5 (-110)
- UNDER 160.5 (-110)
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, December 10
- Game Time: 9:00 pm ET
- Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Wisconsin Record: 7-2 (1-0 in Big Ten)
- Nebraska Record: 9-0 (0-0 in Big Ten)
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- The OVER is 5-1 in Wisconsin's last six games
- Wisconsin is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 road games
- Nebraska is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games vs. Wisconsin
- The UNDER is 8-4 in Nebraska's last 12 games
- Nebraska is 6-0 ATS in its last six games played in December
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Key Player to Watch
- Sam Hoiberg, G - Nebraska Cornhuskers
Sam Hoiberg has been an underrated ingredient in Nebraska's undefeated start to its season. He may only be averaging 7.8 points per game, but he's leading the team in assists with 4.0 per game, and he's also averaging 2.0 steals. Look for him to have a big impact in Wednesday night's game.
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick
I'm going to ride with the hot team and take Nebraska to win as a small underdog in this one. The Cornhuskers have found something in the early part of the season. They don't have a star player that carries the team, but they have a system that everyone has bought into, which asks each player to commit to their role. They're inside the top 50 in effective field goal percentage, and they also rank 28th in defensive efficiency.
Wisconsin hasn't played nearly as well defensively as we've expected from the Badgers based on seasons past. They're just 96th in defensive efficiency, so they have a tough road test ahead of them on Wednesday night.
The Badgers may be the more talented team, but I'll bet on the side that has been playing better as a unit so far this season.
Pick: Nebraska +112 via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
