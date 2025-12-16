Isaiah Mozee Eyes Bowl Game as Springboard into Bigger Role for Nebraska

Isaiah Mozee knows the Las Vegas Bowl is more than just a regular game; it’s a chance to set the tone for his future.

The true freshman running back is embracing the opportunity to showcase his skills while continuing to grow in Nebraska’s backfield.

For Mozee, the last year has been a whirlwind of learning and adaptation. Speaking during media availability on Tuesday, he described Nebraska’s bowl practices as a potential turning point for the entire running back room’s development heading into next fall.

With that in mind, here’s everything the Huskers’ new starting running back had to say about his freshman season and what’s ahead.

Isaiah Mozee totaled 190 all-purpose yards on 29 touches as a true freshman. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Mozee credited junior running back Emmett Johnson as a major influence during his first year at Nebraska. Watching Johnson break tackles, press the hole, and finish plays taught Mozee the nuances of high-level running back play.

That mentorship extended off the field as well. Johnson helped him understand the finer details of the position after Mozee’s move from wide receiver to running back during fall camp.

“I was new to running back,” Mozee said. “He was teaching me the ropes, teaching me the details of everything. He’s been a good mentor to follow behind.”

The position change became one of the defining aspects of Mozee’s freshman season. After briefly returning to receiver, he ultimately settled back into his running back role, a humbling experience that pushed him to learn the offense and see the field more quickly.

"It was definitely humbling. Taking a step back, saying, 'Hey. I need to learn," said Mozee. "I think it helped me in the long run for what I want to do in the future."

Isaiah Mozee played both positions in high school, however, doing so at the Big Ten level was always going to be a challenge. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Physically, Mozee also had to adjust. Playing at roughly 209 pounds throughout the season, he recognized the need to add weight, particularly to improve his pass protection skills, an area he had never experienced before college.

“I had to adjust to my weight, especially in the fall,” Mozee said. “At first, I thought, ‘Dang, I’ve got to get a little heavier,’ because I’m going through the trenches with these big defensive tackles.”

Per his On3 profile, Mozee added nearly 20 pounds before the season. But the true challenge came in balancing strength with the explosiveness that makes him dangerous in the open field.

Nebraska running back Isaiah Mozee returns a punt 5 yards against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Like Johnson, Mozee has a knack for evading defenders in space. And from his eyes, that characteristic is one of the traits that separates him from others on the roster.

“I think I’m pretty special in open space,” he said. A skill he demonstrated consistently throughout his freshman season.

Mozee's production on the field backs it up. Of his 107 receiving yards this fall, 65 came against the Akron Zips, all of which came after the catch. Throughout the season, the true freshman excelled at showcasing his ability to turn short gains into big plays. And the Huskers will rely on him heavily to do the same against the Utes in Las Vegas later this month.

Despite the injuries and challenges, Mozee and the Nebraska offense are embracing the moment. The true freshman sees it as a chance to step up and continue building his confidence heading into 2026, knowing that every touch in a live game is another opportunity to learn and grow.

Nebraska’s offensive line and backfield depth will be tested against a Utah front that’s known for stopping the run, but Mozee’s development this season has prepared him to carry a bigger load. If the Huskers can execute and avoid mistakes, they will have a shot at earning their eighth win of the year.

Regardless of what happens, Mozee’s mindset mirrors his team's large goal. For the freshman running back, it’s about cementing himself into the rotation for next fall. And with one final game left of his first collegiate season, he'll have as good an opportunity as any to make it count.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.