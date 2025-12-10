Depth Chart Preview for Nebraska vs Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl

Nebraska enters its bowl matchup with Utah facing a mix of stability, opportunity, and uncertainty across the depth chart.

With several seniors playing their final game in a Nebraska uniform, a handful of young players pushing for bigger roles, and a few expected absences due to injuries or pursuit of careers in the NFL, this game offers one final look at how Matt Rhule’s roster is shaping up heading into 2026.

The bowl setting also gives Nebraska a chance to showcase its next wave of contributors. Players who spent most of the season in situational roles now have a chance to play meaningful snaps, while others who redshirted have the opportunity to play in a game that doesn't count towards their eligibility.

For veterans, this game is about closing the season with momentum. For underclassmen, it’s an audition for 2026. And for a program that expects to return significant pieces on both sides of the ball, the matchup with Utah provides a valuable preview of what Nebraska football could look like next fall.

Quarterback Depth

Player Class Games Starts TJ Lateef Freshman 5 3 Jalyn Gramstad Senior 3 0 Marcos Davila Redshirt Freshman 2

The injury of former starting quarterback Dylan Raiola is not new; however, following a 40-16 loss to Iowa on Black Friday, Matt Rhule confirmed TJ Lateef is dealing with an injury of his own. While the head coach did confirm he expects the true freshman to be ready to go come Dec. 31, Lateef has yet to start practicing with the team.

Assuming he's back, the Huskers will trot out Lateef against the Utes for his fourth career start. To this point, he's led Nebraska to a 1-2 record with a combined 57% completion percentage. In his three starts, Lateef has had a mixed bag of results. Against UCLA, he showed what he's capable of when everything's clicking. Tougher competition showed how far the Huskers' offense declined through the air without Raiola taking reps.

Behind Lateef is senior quarterback Jalyn Gramstad, who started his collegiate career as a safety at the NAIA level. Gramstad eventually went on to transition to quarterback before leading his former team to an NAIA national championship and earning NAIA Player of the Year. Were he to find himself on the field, Nebraska would have one of the most veteran players in all of college football under center. However, in his career with the Huskers, Gramstad has thrown just eight passes in two seasons.

Emmett Johnson declared for the NFL Draft after accounting for 84% of the Huskers' rushing production in 2025. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Running Back Depth

Player Class Games Isaiah Mozee Freshman 12 Mekhi Nelson Redshirt Freshman 9 Kwinten Ives Sophomore 5

Running back may serve as the biggest question mark for Nebraska, not only heading into the bowl game, but also in the offseason. Junior running back Emmett Johnson announced his intentions to declare for the NFL draft earlier in the month, leaving a sizeable hole in the Huskers' offensive gameplan heading to Las Vegas.

Behind Johnson, true freshman Isaiah Mozee and redshirt freshman Mekhi Nelson are listed as co-No. 2's, per the official depth chart prior to the Huskers' last game against Iowa. If that holds true when Nebraska takes the field in Allegiant Stadium, running backs coach EJ Barthel has a tandem of underclassmen backs that recorded just 34 carries on the year to bring the Huskers' season to a close.

The duo is sure to be as fresh as anybody on the field; however, there isn't enough of a workload outside of Johnson's to reliably predict how these two will fare. With that in mind, expect Nebraska's staff to dip into the transfer portal for a more proven back over the coming months.

Jacory Barney Jr. started the season strong, but due to lack of reliable protection for the quarterback, he saw his numbers dip towards the end of the year. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Wide Receiver Depth

Player Class Games Starts Dane Key Senior 50 46 Jacory Barney Sophomore 25 15 Nyziah Hunter Sophomore 24 20 Quinn Clark Redshirt Freshman 13 0 Cortez Mills Freshman 12 0 Keelan Smith Redshirt Freshman 9 0

To this point, Nebraska's wide receiver room is still fully intact. Through 12 games this fall, nine wideouts have combined for 1,776 total yards and 16 touchdowns. As it stands, Nebraska is set to bring its top three receivers to Las Vegas for the last time the trio will play together in a collegiate game.

Dane Key, who's totaled 2,294 receiving yards in his career, will look to play in his final game before turning pro, while sophomore wideouts Jacory Barney and Nyziah Hunter will attempt to end their seasons on a high note.

Apart from them, expect the Huskers to trot out younger players like Cortez Mills, Quinn Clark and Keelan Smith. Mills and Clark have both scored touchdowns this season and will be wise to use this extended run of practices to develop into the players Nebraska will need them to be next fall.

Heinrich Haarberg appears to be taking bowl preparations very seriously as he tries to parlay his development into a shot at the NFL. | Cory Edmondson, KFGE

Tight End/Fullback Depth

Player Class Games Starts Luke Lindenmeyer Junior 38 19 Heinrich Haarberg Senior 12 1 Carter Nelson Sophomore 25 0 Cayden Echternach Sophomore 12 0

Junior tight end Luke Lindenmeyer will be heading into the game with a newly appointed honorable mention All-Big Ten award. His 306 receiving yards and two touchdowns were nearly as much as tight end Thomas Fidone's in 2024, who ended his collegiate career being drafted by the New York Giants this spring.

Assuming he returns to Nebraska for his final collegiate season, Lindenmeyer will quickly become one of the most trusted players on the entire team. What he's developed into is something nobody saw coming at the start of his career.

The bowl game also serves as a great opportunity for senior tight end Heinrich Haarberg to put his skills on tape. He noted prior to the Iowa loss that he believed it was a great opportunity to further develop at the position. With it being his final collegiate game, I wouldn't be surprised if offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen sees the ball thrown his way as much as possible within the flow of the offense, in an attempt to see him earn a shot at the NFL.

Elijah Pritchett has started 20 games in his collegiate career and is one of two Husker starters set to return next fall. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Offensive Line Depth

Player Class Games Starts Elijah Pritchett Junior 41 20 Henry Lutovsky Senior 50 27 Justin Evans Junior 37 30 Tyler Knaak Junior 29 0 Turner Corcoran Senior 40 31 Jason Maciejczak Sophomore 20 0 Grant Brix Redshirt Freshman 2 0 Preston Taumua Redshirt Freshman 2 0 Jake Peters Redshirt Freshman 2 0 Sam Sledge Sophomore 10 0

Henry Lutovsky and Turner Corcoran will play their final game as Huskers in Las Vegas later this month. Nebraska will also see several other players exhaust their eligibility following the game. Rocco Spindler previously announced his intentions to declare for the NFL draft, but following an injury sustained during the season, he elected to have surgery, effectively ending his time with the Huskers.

Fellow senior Teddy Prochazka sustained a season-ending injury during a game against Northwestern earlier in the year. The injury marks the end of his career in Lincoln as well. With that in mind, Nebraska will likely have several new faces in various roles in this game.

Elijah Pritchett, Justin Evans, and Tyler Knaak are juniors by class and have extensive experience playing on the line. Apart from the trio of juniors, the Huskers will likely allow the likes of Jason Maciejczak, Preston Taumua, and Grant Brix to see the field. New offensive line coach Geep Wade will have his hands full planning the rotation for this contest.

Cameron Lenhardt was a part of Matt Rhule's inaugural recruiting class. He has totaled 24 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his career. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Defensive Line Depth

Player Class Games Starts Williams Nwaneri Redshirt Freshman 16 8 Elijah Jeudy Senior 37 12 Keona Davis Sophomore 24 11 Cam Lenhardt Junior 35 13 Riley Van Poppel Sophomore 28 2 Kade Pietrzak Freshman 12 1 Gabe Moore Sophomore 10 1 David Hoffken Redshirt Freshman 11 0 Jaylen George Junior 30 23

Nebraska's defensive line room remains one of the healthiest rooms on the Huskers roster and only appears to be losing one defensive lineman over the offseason. Junior Cameron Lenhardt is set to return and has shown promise in his career to this point. Joining him are sophomores Keona Davis, Riley Van Poppel, and redshirt freshman Williams Nwaneri.

The Huskers are also reportedly linked to be in the mix to hire one of college football's premier defensive line coaches over the coming days. With six of Nebraska's top nine players in terms of snap counts this fall set to return, the hire of Elijah Robinson would be a tremendous get for Rhule's staff.

This unit will be tasked with helping stop one of college football's best offenses against the Utes. Nebraska allowed a staggering 4.8 yards per game through the regular season and will attempt to slow down a Utah offense that averaged 6.1 yards per attempt on the ground. Expect additions to be made; however, there are plenty of promising young players already on the roster that, in time, could show their worth.

Vincent Shavers Jr. (9) has played in all 25 games of his two-year Husker career while starting in 13. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Linebacker Depth

Player Class Games Starts Vincent Shavers Sophomore 25 13 Javin Wright Senior 44 13 Dasan McCullough Senior 32 19 Marques Watson-Trent Senior 60 41 Dylan Rogers Sophomore 16 1 Dawson Merritt Freshman 8 2 Jacob Bower Sophomore 18 0

Nebraska has recruited the linebacker position well to this point in the Matt Rhule era, and it will serve them well to see those underclassmen take a jump over the coming months. The Huskers are set to say goodbye to three seniors over the offseason, including Nebraska's leading tackler, Javin Wright.

Joining him in their final collegiate contest are Dasan McCullough, who previously announced his declaration for the NFL draft, and Marques Watson-Trent, who has totaled 400 tackles in his six-year career.

Nebraska is set to return sophomore linebackers Vincent Shavers, Dylan Rogers, and Jacob Bower next fall. And assuming the roster stays intact, they will also bring back two promising freshmen in Dawson Merritt and Christian Jones as well.

Andrew Marshall started every game for the Huskers in 2025 on his way to earning an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Defensive Back Depth

Player Class Games Starts DeShon Singleton Senior 36 30 Andrew Marshall Junior 38 26 Ceyair Wright Senior 48 30 Donovan Jones Redshirt Freshman 17 10 Rex Guthrie Redshirt Freshman 12 8 Jamir Conn Junior 32 11 Justyn Rhett Sophomore 11 0 Marques Buford Senior 42 29 Amare Sanders Redshirt Freshman 11 0 Caleb Benning Redshirt Freshman 13 0 Jeremiah Charles Sophomore 27 1

Nebraska's defensive back room will look vastly different in 2026 as the Huskers will need to find replacements for starters Ceyair Wright and DeShon Singleton. They are also set to lose the contributions from fellow senior Marques Buford Jr. as well.

Junior cornerback Andrew Marshall, who earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition this fall, is set to return. With him, the Huskers can also bring back a trio of promising underclassmen, including Donovan Jones (10 starts), Rex Guthrie (8 starts), and Caleb Benning (13 games played). Often forgotten due to an injury sustained against Cincinnati is Malcolm Hartzog Jr., who redshirted this fall. He made a game-sealing interception against the Bearcats in Arrowhead Stadium to get the Huskers' season started on the right track, and to this point in his career has totaled eight interceptions in 38 contests.

There are also several other underclassmen that have seen playing time before. Sophomore safety Justyn Rhett saw an increased role down the stretch, and any player recruited by Georgia out of high school is a player who has the potential to make it to the NFL. Defensive backs coach Addison Williams also managed to secure the commitment of newly appointed 5-star Danny Odem. Expect the Orlando native to fight for playing time immediately next fall.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.