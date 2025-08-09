'It's Just Like a Burning Passion Inside of Me': Javin Wright Talks Year Seven with Nebraska
After arriving in Lincoln in 2019 - yes, you read that right, 2019 - seventh-year senior linebacker Javin Wright has been through just about everything college football can throw at a player. Injuries, a pandemic, and multiple medical setbacks have kept him on the sidelines far more than he ever imagined.
Wright’s first real taste of game action didn’t come until 2022, when he appeared in ten games and earned the first start of his career. The following season, he began to emerge as the player Nebraska’s coaches always believed he could be, playing in all 12 games and filling the stat sheet with 51 tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for loss, a half sack, and a forced fumble.
But just as momentum was building, Wright suffered heart complications before fall camp in 2024, forcing him to miss the start of the season. Once cleared, he returned to appear in nine games, recording 34 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.
After Nebraska successfully appealed to the NCAA for a medical redshirt, Wright was granted one final year of eligibility. Now, as he enters his seventh and final season in Lincoln, he’s carrying not just experience, but a chip on his shoulder with something to prove.
Now fully healthy for the first time in years, Wright is savoring every moment on the field. After seasons defined by rehab and recovery, he calls this stretch of fall camp “extremely fun,” relishing the chance to practice and compete with his teammates instead of watching from the sideline.
Asked what he hopes to get out of his seventh year, Wright didn’t hesitate: “It’s just like a burning passion inside of me.” The game has been taken away from him more than once, and each setback has only deepened his appreciation for it.
With that passion comes urgency. Wright says 2025 isn’t just about proving himself, it’s about proving Nebraska's defensive doubters wrong.
As one of the most experienced players on the roster, Wright’s role extends well beyond his own play. He’s embraced working alongside transfer linebacker Marques Watson-Trent, who appears to be a fellow starter and also shares a tenured career in college football.
“We’re like the two old heads in the group,” Wright joked, noting that the pair often bounce ideas off each other thanks to their shared experience. He says having Watson-Trent in the room has already been a big boost even before the pair take the field in 2025.
Wright also spoke highly of rising talent Vincent Shavers; a player fans believe has the potential to shine in 2025. “He’s just a great player and I love playing next to him,” Wright said, adding that Shavers’ has matured both physically and mentally ahead of his second year in college football.
While outside voices may question the state of Nebraska’s defense heading into 2025, Wright isn’t buying into any doubt. “We’re picking up where we left off last year,” he said, insisting the unit hasn’t taken a step back; they've actually taken one forward.
That belief is fueled by his own motivation. In his final year of college football, Wright says the game means more to him than ever before. Now, fully healthy, he’s determined to prove himself, and he expects his unit to do the same in 2025.
For Wright, 2025 is more than a farewell tour; it’s a chance to leave a mark that will last long after he’s gone. He’s battled through injuries, surgeries, and setbacks that would’ve ended most careers, but his response has always been to keep showing up and keep fighting.
And if his seventh year in Lincoln ends the way he envisions, Wright won’t just walk away with personal vindication; he’ll walk away knowing he helped a defense and a team that could be capable of competing with anyone in the country.
Because for Javin Wright, passion isn’t just a feeling. It’s the fuel that could help push Nebraska to something special in 2025.
