Jack Hoffman Passes Away After Battling Cancer
An indelible piece of Husker nation has passed away.
Jack Hoffman, who captured the hearts of college football fans inside and outside of Nebraska in 2013, died Wednesday morning. He was 19 years old.
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atkinson, Neb., posted to Facebook Wednesday afternoon that "God has summoned our brother Jack Hoffman into eternal life in the glories of heaven. Blessed be his memory among us."
At seven years old, Hoffman joined the Huskers for the annual Red-White Spring Game. He took the field with the offense and received a handoff from Taylor Martinez and ran 69 yards for a touchdown before being celebrated by every Husker in attendance. The moment caught the nation's attention as well, as the play received an ESPY Award and the youngster had a personal visit with President Barack Obama in the White House,
Hoffman fought through more than a decade of treatment, including multiple brain surgeries. This past October, as a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, Jack learned that his tumor had grown significantly. He passed three months later.
Just over four years ago, Jack's father, Andy, also was diagnosed with brain cancer. He passed seven months into his fight.
The Hoffman family began the Team Jack movement in 2011. According to the Team Jack Foundation website, $12,638,227 has been pledged to research since 2013.
The funeral will be Saturday at the Atkinson Community Center.
