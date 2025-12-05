Jeremy Pernell’s 2025 All-Big Ten Football Team

Following are Jeremy Pernell's selections for his 2025 All-Big Ten football team. When the Big Ten became an 18-team super league in 2024, a couple of spots were added to his annual selections on both sides of the ball.

Offense

QB: Julian Sayin (Soph.) Ohio State

RB: Emmett Johnson (Jr.) Nebraska

RB: Kaytron Allen (Sr.) Penn State

RB: Antwan Raymond (Soph.) Rutgers

WR: Makai Lemon (Jr.) USC

WR: Jeremiah Smith (Soph.) Ohio State

WR: KJ Duff (Soph.) Rutgers

WR: Omar Cooper Jr. (Jr.) Indiana

TE: Kenyon Sadiq (Jr.) Oregon

OT: Carter Smith (Jr.) Indiana

OT: Isaiah World (Sr.) Oregon

OT: Gennings Dunker (Sr.) Iowa

OG: Olaivavega Ioane (Jr.) Penn State

OG: Emmanuel Pregnon (Sr.) Oregon

OG: Alex Harkey (Sr.) Oregon

C: Logan Jones (Sr.) Iowa

Nebraska's Emmett Johnson. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Defense

DL: Derrick Moore (Sr.) Michigan

DL: Anthony Smith (Jr.) Minnesota

DL: Caden Curry (Sr.) Ohio State

DL: Matayo Uiagalelei (Jr.) Oregon

DL: Kayden McDonald (Jr.) Ohio State

LB: Aiden Fisher (Sr.) Indiana

LB: Mani Powell (Sr.) Purdue

LB: Amare Campbell (Jr.) Penn State

LB: Arvell Reese (Jr.) Ohio State

LB: Bryce Boettcher (Sr.) Oregon

DB: Caleb Downs (Jr.) Ohio State

DB: Koi Perich (Soph.) Minnesota

DB: D’Angelo Ponds (Jr.) Indiana

DB: Bishop Fitzgerald (Sr.) USC

DB: Jalen Huskey (Sr.) Maryland

Oregon's Matayo Uiagalelei | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Specialists

K: Ryon Sayeri (Fr.) USC

P: Quinn Warren (Soph.) Indiana

KR: Kenneth Williams (Soph.) Nebraska

PR: Kaden Wetjen (Sr.) Iowa

Iowa's Kaden Wetjen. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Yearly Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: QB Julian Sayin (Ohio State)

Defensive Player of the Year: DB Caleb Downs (Ohio State)

Coach of the Year: Curt Cignetti (Indiana)

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

