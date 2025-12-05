All Huskers

Jeremy Pernell’s 2025 All-Big Ten Football Team

Top honors go to Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Caleb Downs, while two Huskers earn recognition.
Jeremy Pernell|
Nebraska's Kenneth Williams peeks back during his 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Northwestern.
Nebraska's Kenneth Williams peeks back during his 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Northwestern. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Following are Jeremy Pernell's selections for his 2025 All-Big Ten football team. When the Big Ten became an 18-team super league in 2024, a couple of spots were added to his annual selections on both sides of the ball.

Offense

  • QB: Julian Sayin (Soph.) Ohio State
  • RB: Emmett Johnson (Jr.) Nebraska
  • RB: Kaytron Allen (Sr.) Penn State
  • RB: Antwan Raymond (Soph.) Rutgers
  • WR: Makai Lemon (Jr.) USC
  • WR: Jeremiah Smith (Soph.) Ohio State
  • WR: KJ Duff (Soph.) Rutgers
  • WR: Omar Cooper Jr. (Jr.) Indiana
  • TE: Kenyon Sadiq (Jr.) Oregon
  • OT: Carter Smith (Jr.) Indiana
  • OT: Isaiah World (Sr.) Oregon
  • OT: Gennings Dunker (Sr.) Iowa
  • OG: Olaivavega Ioane (Jr.) Penn State
  • OG: Emmanuel Pregnon (Sr.) Oregon
  • OG: Alex Harkey (Sr.) Oregon
  • C: Logan Jones (Sr.) Iowa
Emmett Johnson of Nebraska
Nebraska's Emmett Johnson. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Defense

  • DL: Derrick Moore (Sr.) Michigan
  • DL: Anthony Smith (Jr.) Minnesota
  • DL: Caden Curry (Sr.) Ohio State
  • DL: Matayo Uiagalelei (Jr.) Oregon
  • DL: Kayden McDonald (Jr.) Ohio State
  • LB: Aiden Fisher (Sr.) Indiana
  • LB: Mani Powell (Sr.) Purdue
  • LB: Amare Campbell (Jr.) Penn State
  • LB: Arvell Reese (Jr.) Ohio State
  • LB: Bryce Boettcher (Sr.) Oregon
  • DB: Caleb Downs (Jr.) Ohio State
  • DB: Koi Perich (Soph.) Minnesota
  • DB: D’Angelo Ponds (Jr.) Indiana
  • DB: Bishop Fitzgerald (Sr.) USC
  • DB: Jalen Huskey (Sr.) Maryland
Matayo Uiagalelei
Oregon's Matayo Uiagalelei | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Specialists

  • K: Ryon Sayeri (Fr.) USC
  • P: Quinn Warren (Soph.) Indiana
  • KR: Kenneth Williams (Soph.) Nebraska
  • PR: Kaden Wetjen (Sr.) Iowa
Kaden Wetjen returning a punt vs. Michigan State
Iowa's Kaden Wetjen. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Yearly Awards

  • Offensive Player of the Year: QB Julian Sayin (Ohio State)
  • Defensive Player of the Year: DB Caleb Downs (Ohio State)
  • Coach of the Year: Curt Cignetti (Indiana)
Julian Sayin takes a snap against Michigan.
Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremy Pernell
