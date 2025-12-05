Jeremy Pernell’s 2025 All-Big Ten Football Team
Following are Jeremy Pernell's selections for his 2025 All-Big Ten football team. When the Big Ten became an 18-team super league in 2024, a couple of spots were added to his annual selections on both sides of the ball.
Offense
- QB: Julian Sayin (Soph.) Ohio State
- RB: Emmett Johnson (Jr.) Nebraska
- RB: Kaytron Allen (Sr.) Penn State
- RB: Antwan Raymond (Soph.) Rutgers
- WR: Makai Lemon (Jr.) USC
- WR: Jeremiah Smith (Soph.) Ohio State
- WR: KJ Duff (Soph.) Rutgers
- WR: Omar Cooper Jr. (Jr.) Indiana
- TE: Kenyon Sadiq (Jr.) Oregon
- OT: Carter Smith (Jr.) Indiana
- OT: Isaiah World (Sr.) Oregon
- OT: Gennings Dunker (Sr.) Iowa
- OG: Olaivavega Ioane (Jr.) Penn State
- OG: Emmanuel Pregnon (Sr.) Oregon
- OG: Alex Harkey (Sr.) Oregon
- C: Logan Jones (Sr.) Iowa
Defense
- DL: Derrick Moore (Sr.) Michigan
- DL: Anthony Smith (Jr.) Minnesota
- DL: Caden Curry (Sr.) Ohio State
- DL: Matayo Uiagalelei (Jr.) Oregon
- DL: Kayden McDonald (Jr.) Ohio State
- LB: Aiden Fisher (Sr.) Indiana
- LB: Mani Powell (Sr.) Purdue
- LB: Amare Campbell (Jr.) Penn State
- LB: Arvell Reese (Jr.) Ohio State
- LB: Bryce Boettcher (Sr.) Oregon
- DB: Caleb Downs (Jr.) Ohio State
- DB: Koi Perich (Soph.) Minnesota
- DB: D’Angelo Ponds (Jr.) Indiana
- DB: Bishop Fitzgerald (Sr.) USC
- DB: Jalen Huskey (Sr.) Maryland
Specialists
- K: Ryon Sayeri (Fr.) USC
- P: Quinn Warren (Soph.) Indiana
- KR: Kenneth Williams (Soph.) Nebraska
- PR: Kaden Wetjen (Sr.) Iowa
Yearly Awards
- Offensive Player of the Year: QB Julian Sayin (Ohio State)
- Defensive Player of the Year: DB Caleb Downs (Ohio State)
- Coach of the Year: Curt Cignetti (Indiana)
- Previous years: 2024 | '23 | ’22 | ’21 | ’20 | ’19 | ’18 | ’17
- Media & coaches' 2025 All-Big Ten teams
- Nebraska's 2025 honorees
