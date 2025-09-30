Know Your Foe, Nebraska vs. Michigan State: The Quarterbacks
Nebraska takes on the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, and it's time to compare the quarterbacks in the game.
Dylan Raiola and Aidan Chiles were both highly-touted recruits coming out of high school, with Raiola a five-star from the 2024 class and Chiles a four-star from the 2023 class. Aidan Chiles played his first season at Oregon State but followed head coach Jonathan Smith to East Lansing last season.
Let's start with Nebraska: Dylan Raiola
Coming off the loss to Michigan, Raiola has continued his strong play during the 2025 season, taking a huge step in his sophomore year. Through four games, he's completed over 75% of his passes, displaying poise, accuracy, and the ability to protect the football. Even against a stout Michigan defense, he was able to throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. Nebraska's success hinges on his continued command of the offense.
CMP / ATT
YDS
TD
INT
CMP%
102/135
1137
11
1
75.6
Diving into PFF metrics, Raiola's performance continues to align with the eye test, with elite protection of the ball and consistent production, proving he's one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
WEEK
OPP
OFF
PASS
RUN
1
CINCINATTI
62.1
59.3
65.4
2
AKRON
87.5
86.8
64.4
3
HOUCHR
78.8
75.0
68.5
4
MICHIGAN
64.6
63.7
N/A
OVERALL
77.1
73.9
72.2
Dylan Raiola Big Ten Rankings (through Week 5):
Completions: 1st (102)
Interceptions: T-1st (1)
Touchdowns: 1st (11)
Pass Yards: 2nd (1,137)
Pass Yards/Game: 1st (284.3)
Completion %: 1st (75.6%)
Raiola could find success through the air against Michigan State's secondary, which surrendered 234 passing yards and three passing touchdowns to USC quarterback Jayden Maiava in Week 4.
Their overall pass coverage grade sits at 69.2 on PFF.
Now Let's look at Aidan Chiles
Chiles has shown flashes of brilliance in his second season at Michigan State, blending arm strength with mobility. In four games, he's improved his completion rate and cut down on turnovers dramatically from his 2024 season. His debut against Western Michigan featured efficiency with completing a ton of short passes, but in the next three games, he's added explosive runs to keep defenses honest. In a losing effort against USC, Chiles was able to have a solid day with three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.
CMP / ATT
YDS
TD
INT
CMP%
70/102
868
9
1
68.6
As a dual-threat option, Chiles' rushing has been a weapon too:
CAR
YDS
TD
39
154
2
When looking at the PFF ratings for Chiles, you can see he has been very efficient in every game. Similar to Raiola, the team relies on him to carry this team, and they will likely go as far as he can carry them with a below-average defense.
WEEK
OPP
OFF
PASS
RUN
1
W. MICHIGAN
64.9
59.5
69.0
2
BOSTON COLL
71.6
61.3
77.9
3
YOUNGSTOWN
70.6
70.3
62.0
4
USC
63.3
66.7
66.2
OVERALL
71.1
66.0
75.1
Aidan Chiles Big Ten Rankings (through Week 5):
Completions: 8th (70)
Interceptions: T-1st (1)
Touchdowns: 3rd (9)
Pass Yards: 9th (868)
Pass Yards/Game: 7th (217.0)
Completion %: 5th (68.6%)
Nebraska's secondary ranks No. 1 in the country in pass yards allowed, only allowing 89 yards per game, with an overall PFF coverage grade of 89.7. Saturday's matchup will be a huge test for Chiles in the pocket. But his legs could exploit gaps in the Nebraska rush defense as both Brendan Sorsby and Bryce Underwood were able to find success against the Blackshirts on the ground. The big question is whether the defense will be able to square up the run defense coming off a bye week.
Want more from No Block No Rock? Check out their YouTube channel, subscribe for weekly episodes, and visit nbnrpodcast.com for more content.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.