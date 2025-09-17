Know Your Foe, Nebraska vs. Michigan: The Running Backs

Know your opponent:



Let's look at the RB position and compare Emmett Johnson and Justice Haynes.



Emmett Johnson - Junior

52 Carries 326 YDS 4 TD AVG 6.3



Justice Haynes - Junior

49 Carries 388 YDS 5 TD AVG 7.9#GBR #Huskers #Michigan #Wolverines #GoBlue #NBNR pic.twitter.com/ngJUaIquqh