Know Your Foe, Nebraska vs. Michigan: The Running Backs
Nebraska takes on the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, and it's time to compare the running backs in the game. As key contributors in their backfields, they've both emerged as workhorse backs for their teams in the first three games and have hopes of carrying the load in the Big Ten Conference.
Let's start with Nebraska: Emmett Johnson
Emmett Johnson has been the do-it-all back in the Nebraska backfield through the first three games of the 2025 season. The junior running back has carried the load and gained over 100 yards in two of the first three games, showcasing his vision, burst, and ability to grind out tough yards after contact. Under Dana Holgorsen's revamped offense, Johnson has become the centerpiece, forcing defenses to respect the run but also Johnson's ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. While the schedule has been soft so far, his consistency has been undeniable, and the Huskers' success will depend on his ability to wear down Big Ten defenses like Michigan's on Saturday.
CAR
YDS
TD
AVG
52
326
4
6.3
REC
YDS
TD
11
41
1
As we look into PFF and how Emmett Johnson has performed, his tape matches the box score perfectly. He's been a force in both the run and pass game, and an underrated part of his game is his ability to pass block.
WEEK
OPP
OFF
PASS
PASSBLK
RUN
RUNBLK
1
CIN
64.5
52.7
73.7
66.4
73.6
2
AKRON
71.0
61.0
72.6
69.9
73.4
3
HOUCHR
78.5
56.8
70.3
82.8
60.0
OVERALL
74.0
54.2
77.5
77.3
80.9
Emmett Johnson Big Ten Rankings:
Rushing Yards: 3rd
Total Touchdowns: 2nd in the Big Ten with 5 touchdowns (4 rushing, 1 receiving).
Rushing Carries: 2nd
Rushing Yards per Game: 3rd
This will be the first test for Emmett Johnson as he looks to keep the trend of rushing for over 100 yards. The Michigan rush defense ranks 21st nationally scoring an impressive PFF grade of 90.5 if the Huskers can get things going on the ground, that will be a good sign for their offense on Saturday.
Now Let's look at Justice Haynes
Haynes has hit the ground running—literally—as Michigan's featured back in 2025. The junior running back has averaged nearly eight yards per carry across three games, showing patience with explosive speed on the edges. His debut against New Mexico featured a 56-yard run for a score, and even in a tougher matchup at Oklahoma, he ran for 125 yards on 19 carries. Haynes is proving to be one of the best backs in the country through three games, and Nebraska will have its hands full on Saturday.
CAR
YDS
TD
AVG
49
388
5
7.9
REC
YDS
TD
6
17
0
Diving into PFF grades, Haynes has been dominant and consistent no matter the opponent. He was the only form of offense against Oklahoma in a losing effort, scoring an impressive run grade of 74.0.
WEEK
OPP
OFF
PASS
PASSBLK
RUN
RUNBLK
1
NEW MEX
75.9
66.6
77.8
75.3
60.0
2
OKLA
68.6
47.3
35.7
74.0
59.5
3
CEN. MICH
78.7
63.1
75.4
79.7
59.2
OVERALL
79.8
55.2
62.3
83.5
57.3
Justice Haynes Big Ten Rankings:
Rushing Yards: 1st
Total Touchdowns: 2nd
Rushing Carries: 4th
Rushing Yards per Game: 1st
Nebraska's run defense ranks 59th nationally with a PFF grade of 80.4. Cincinnati is the outlier game with the Huskers giving up 202 rushing yards on the ground, but things looked a lot better in the next two games. The question for the game on Saturday is whether the Blackshirts can control Justice Haynes or will he run wild in Lincoln?
