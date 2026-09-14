Know Your Foe: Nebraska vs. North Dakota — The Quarterbacks

Nebraska football has one final tune-up before Big Ten play begins.

After cruising past Bowling Green 56-7 on Saturday, the Huskers return to Memorial Stadium this weekend for their final nonconference matchup of the season against North Dakota.

That means it is time for another edition of Know Your Foe.

This week's quarterback comparison might be the most intriguing one yet.

Nebraska's Anthony Colandrea has been outstanding through his first two games as a Husker. On the other side, North Dakota quarterback Jerry Kaminski has been putting up even bigger numbers while leading the Fighting Hawks to a 3-0 start.

On paper, there isn't much separating the two quarterbacks but there is an important piece of context that can't be ignored.

North Dakota is an FCS program and a very good one, but the Fighting Hawks haven't exactly faced a murderer's row through the first three weeks of the season. North Dakota's three opponents have a combined record of just 2-7 entering this matchup.

Still, Kaminski has done just about everything North Dakota could have asked of him.

Anthony Colandrea — Nebraska

Sep 12, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) scrambles against the Bowling Green Falcons during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a difference a week made for Anthony Colandrea.

After an up-and-down debut against Ohio in which he completed 18 of 32 passes, Colandrea looked much more comfortable against Bowling Green.

The senior completed 20 of his 24 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns in Nebraska's 56-7 victory. All four of those touchdowns came before halftime as Nebraska built a 35-0 lead and essentially put the game away before the break.

There was one mistake.

Colandrea was credited with his first interception on Nebraska's opening possession after the ball was ripped out of the hands of Jacory Barney Jr. Instead of allowing it to snowball, he responded by leading Nebraska to touchdowns on each of its next five possessions.

Through two games, Colandrea has now completed 38 of 56 passes for 497 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. He has also added 56 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

His PFF grades have been even more impressive.

Colandrea currently has a 91.5 overall PFF grade, including an 85.7 passing grade and an 88.4 rushing grade.

That is a substantial jump from his already-impressive 84.3 overall grade following the season opener against Ohio.

More importantly, Nebraska has seen exactly what it hoped to get when it brought the reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year to Lincoln.

Colandrea can beat defenses from the pocket, create when plays break down and make defenses account for his legs. Nebraska hasn't needed him to take over a game yet, but the Huskers haven't needed much of anything offensively through two weeks.

2026 Stats: 38-of-56, 497 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT



Rushing: 14 carries, 56 yards, 1 TD



PFF Overall Grade: 91.5



PFF Passing Grade: 85.7



PFF Rushing Grade: 88.4

Jerry Kaminski — North Dakota

Aug 30, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks quarterback Jerry Kaminski (11) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Nebraska fans haven't heard the name Jerry Kaminski yet, they probably should before Saturday.

Kaminski isn't your typical FCS quarterback coming to Lincoln for a paycheck.

The North Dakota signal-caller entered 2026 after accounting for 3,177 all-purpose yards and 34 total touchdowns last season, helping the Fighting Hawks reach the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

He's been even better to start 2026.

Kaminski threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns in North Dakota's season-opening 42-21 victory over LIU. He followed that by throwing five touchdown passes in a 62-26 victory over St. Thomas.

Then came arguably his best performance of the season.

Kaminski completed 21 of 29 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns in Friday night's 47-23 victory over Portland State. He also added 56 rushing yards as North Dakota piled up a staggering 627 yards of total offense.

Through three games, that gives Kaminski 801 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.

His PFF numbers back up the production.

Kaminski owns a 90.0 overall PFF grade with an even better 89.6 passing grade. His 67.4 rushing grade trails Colandrea, but he showed against Portland State that he is capable of hurting defenses with his legs.

Those are elite numbers regardless of the level of football. But this is where context becomes important.

North Dakota is one of the better programs at the FCS level and entered the season coming off a trip to the second round of the FCS Playoffs. The Fighting Hawks are 3-0 and have scored 151 points through three games.

Their competition, however, hasn't exactly been overwhelming.

North Dakota's first three opponents LIU, St. Thomas and Portland State are a combined 2-7 and Nebraska will be an entirely different challenge for Kaminski and the Fighting Hawks.

2026 Stats: 61-of-79, 801 yards, 11 TD, 2 INT



PFF Overall Grade: 90.0



PFF Passing Grade: 89.6



PFF Rushing Grade: 67.4

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