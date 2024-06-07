Kool-Aid? Jerkey Wars? Some Ad Ideas for Nebraska’s Football Field
As we discussed here, a new NCAA rule means that on-field advertisements can now be placed on Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium turf, as soon as this fall.
While I’m opposed to the idea of turning the Memorial Stadium turf into a billboard, I know it is going to happen. So, I’m choosing to steer into the skid and have some fun with it.
Let’s highlight some Nebraska-based companies that are not currently on the list of mega-preferred sponsors, and see what Tom Osborne Field would look like with their branding.
Runza
We’ll start off understated, as the Nebraska-based chain’s R logo blends somewhat seamlessly in to the end zones.
But if they wanted to put chili and cinnamon rolls on the 50 for November games, or replace the 10-yard line markers with “frings” (French fry and onion ring), I wouldn’t argue.
Valentino’s
This design is as subtle as the fourth quarter heartburn I get after eating a halftime slice out of a cardboard triangle.
Speaking of those triangles: with more time – or better (i.e., any) graphic design skills – I would have made the direction arrows on the field out of little cardboard pizza boxes.
Dorothy Lynch
Some Husker games are sweet, and some are spicy. Just like the delicious flavor of Dorothy Lynch homestyle salad dressing!
Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles
There are a few state agencies and boards that sponsor Husker athletics and programming, so the DMV would fit right in as they advertise the latest Husker spirit vanity plate at midfield. Plus, the Click It or Ticket logos will encourage safe driving!
Jerky Wars Field
The Great Nebraska Jerky Wars have reached the final battle: control of the 50 yard line at Memorial Stadium. Who will win? Pipeline or Cornhead? The winner – based on total sales – will be announced at halftime of the Wisconsin game.
Spirit Halloween
The last decade hasn’t been great, but thankfully the Huskers are no longer in a spot where they are “close” to having to place ads for a company that temporarily takes over abandoned buildings.
The Huskers have moved on, and our next advertiser is much more appropriate for the Matt Rhule era.
Kool-Aid
The pride of Hastings – and favorite beverage of optimistic Huskers everywhere – would look great on the field.
Bonus points if he’s painted to look like he’s bursting through the turf. Oh Yeah!
1890 Initiative
Until student-athletes are paid directly by the university, NIL collectives such as 1890 will continue to be a vital cog in Nebraska’s efforts to get back to 1997’s glory. This field will be a nice reminder to donate early and donate often.