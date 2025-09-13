Live Updates: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Houston Christian Huskies
LINCOLN—Nebraska football is looking for back-to-back 3-0 starts under Matt Rhule.
Standing in the way is FCS program Houston Christian. The Huskers and Huskies are battling it out at Memorial Stadium on FS1.
Follow along below for updates during the game.
Most recent updates at the top.
Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CDT.
Nebraska Availability Report
Out
- Janiran Bonner
- Demitrius Bell
- Blye Hill
- Jamarion Parker
- Trent Uhlir
- Gage Stenger
- Malcolm Simpson
- Julian Marks
- Nolan Fennessy
- Tyson Terry
- Gibson Pyle
- Mac Markway
- Conor Connealy
Questionable
- Javin Wright
- Malcolm Hartzog Jr.
- Amare Sanders
- Justyn Rhett
- Grant Brix
- Jeremiah Jones
Game Preview
Having only started in 2014, Houston Christian is in the early stages of building up its football program entering 2025, especially as it has second-year head coach Jason Bachtel running the show. The Huskies were 5-7 in 2024, which actually ties the program record for most wins in a single season.
Once a journeyman across the Texas high school football scene, Bachtel commands a team full of transition. HCU’s entire quarterback room departed, including redshirt freshman starter Cutter Starter, who threw for 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns in all 12 games last season. In his place comes Mississippi State transfer Jake Weir, who tossed for 301 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games.
Darryle Evans and Champ Dozier give HCU a veteran-laden backfield, but it’s been redshirt freshman Xai’Shaun Edwards with a team-high 200 yards and four scores. The receiver room had to be rebooted after all-conference pass catcher A.J. Wilson transferred to UTSA after a standout sophomore season. Trinity Valley CC and Tulsa transfer Keith Wheeler replaces Wilson, while Deuce McMillan (383 yards in 2024) gives the Huskies a returner. Redshirt sophomore Jett Runion takes the reins at tight end after appearing in only two games across two seasons at Houston. The offensive line had to be rebuilt with three new transfer starters as leader Dion Daniels (Second Team All-Southland) graduated after 2024.
The defense lost its top five tacklers from last season, including its top linebackers in D.J. Harris (Graduation) and Braden Hay, who moved up to Arkansas after an impressive season with HCU in 2024. Cornerbacks Khary Crump and Semaj Brown each recorded three interceptions last year, but both graduated. However, Xavier Toliver returns after two picks last year, while returning safety Norey Johnson has a team-high 11 tackles in the first two games of 2025.
Dillon Fedor was impressive as the place kicker for HCU in 2024, going 17-for-20, but he graduated. Replacing him is Charlie Weinrich, who spent the last two years at Kansas and had a redshirt season at Nebraska in 2022. Brady Young is in charge of the punting duties for the Huskies as the 6-foot-3 senior comes from Cincinnati, where he didn’t appear in a game in four seasons.
Voted seventh in the Southland Preseason Poll, Houston Christian will need to pull some upsets to reach its 5-7 record and third-place conference finish from last season. The Huskies blew out Arkansas Baptist 69-0 in the season opener before falling short to Eastern Kentucky 20-10, who received votes in the FCS poll. If the Huskers were able to beat down on Akron 68-0, then there should be a similar expectation as long as NU gets up ready to play for a bright and early 11 a.m. kickoff.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
