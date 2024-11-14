All Huskers

Matt Rhule Declares Dylan Raiola ‘Ready to Go’ Saturday Against USC

The Huskers’ quarterback, injured two weekends ago against UCLA, will be running the offense with new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen calling the plays.

Joe Hudson

Quarterback Dylan Raiola hands the ball off to running back Dante Dowdell against UCLA.
Quarterback Dylan Raiola hands the ball off to running back Dante Dowdell against UCLA. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska football's new offensive coordinator will have the Huskers' No. 1 quarterback at his disposal Saturday in Los Angeles.

Head coach Matt Rhule said Thursday that Dylan Raiola, who left the Nov. 2 game against UCLA with a back injury, will be "ready to go" against the Southern California Trojans. It will be Dana Holgorsen's first game calling the plays as Nebraska tries to inject some life into a struggling offense.

Below are Kaleb Henry's notes and video from Rhule's press conference Thursday. Scroll down for more coverage.

  • "Dylan's ready to go." Had a good week of practice.
  • Heinrich Haarberg and Danny Kaelin have practiced well.
  • USC is extremely talented, especially with big cornersbacks.
  • Lincoln Riley is a great offensive mind. Have to stop the run.
  • Trojans' backup QB brings a bunch of experience from UNLV and is dangerous.
  • "Dana's stepped right in," he says of Dana Holgorsen as offensive coordinator.
  • Change at OC is a fresh perspective on what the team is doing, but the players are still getting coached by the same guys, not having to make big adjustments.
  • Holgorsen is likely to be in the box but no decision made yet. "Wouldn't be surprised" to see him in the box or on the sideline.
  • USC is a challenge both schematically and personnel-wise, even on special teams.
  • Huskers are "pretty healthy."
  • Rhule has been flexible with what Holgorsen needs for any changes being made.
  • Holgorsen also adapting to what Nebraska has. "He sees the opportunity."
  • Transition has been "smooth" and "seamless."

