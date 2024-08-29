All Huskers

Matt Rhule Expects Nebraska Football’s Sideline Switch to Pay Off

The Huskers’ head coach said visiting teams will face a more hostile environment along the east sideline of Memorial Stadium. Speaking two days before the season opener against UTEP, Rhule also provided updates on the running backs, the placekickers and more.

Joe Hudson

Sep 16, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule watches play from the sideline during the second quarter against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 16, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule watches play from the sideline during the second quarter against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Head coach Matt Rhule expects Nebraska football’s home-field advantage to get a boost this season. The reason? The Huskers' move from the east sideline to the west.

The direction of the sun, the proximity of the band and the student section, and even the presence of the chain crew should all make things more difficult for visiting teams in their new location along the east sideline in Memorial Stadium, Rhule said Thursday.

Rhule's comments came as a spoke with reporters for the final time before the Huskers' season opener Saturday against UTEP.

“I think having the students and having the band (behind the visitors' bench) makes that more of a hostile environment,” Rhule said. “We’re a very kind group – it’s Nebraska nice, which is awesome – but for two, three, four hours, let’s make it hard on them.

“The sun shines into your eyes on that side; that’ll be hard a little bit. One of the most small but big things is that the chains are in your way. Literally, we were on the visitors’ side for 12 games last year and I was trying to move and they’re moving. ...

“The students have an opportunity to impact the game. Our band, who’s fantastic, has an opportunity to impact the game. That’s great, and our crowd on third down impacts the game. Sometimes our guys think they’re great pass rushers, and I’m like ‘the tackle didn’t quite hear the snap there.’ James Williams had one last year where the tackle didn’t move – thank the fans, bro. All those things are fun about playing at home.”

Rhule also provided some clarity about how the placekicking duties will be handled Saturday, the Huskers' crowded depth chart at running back, and the team's surprise addition at tight end. Scroll past the video for all the coverage. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. Refresh this page to see the latest content. | HuskerMax discussion

Joe Hudson

JOE HUDSON

Joe Hudson has operated a Husker-related website since 1995 and joined forces with David Max to form HuskerPedia (later renamed HuskerMax) in 1999. It began as a hobby during his 35 years as a newspaper editor and reporter, a career that included stints at the Lincoln Star, Omaha World-Herald, Philadelphia Inquirer and Denver Post. In Denver, Joe was chief of the copy desk during his final 16 years at the Post. He is proud to have been involved in Pulitzer Prize-winning projects in both Philadelphia and Denver. Joe has been a Nebraska football fan since the mid-1960s during his childhood in Omaha. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in journalism and economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976. He resides a few freeway exits north of Colorado Springs and enjoys bicycling and walking his dogs in his spare time. You can reach him at joeroyhud@outlook.com.

