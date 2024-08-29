Matt Rhule Expects Nebraska Football’s Sideline Switch to Pay Off
Head coach Matt Rhule expects Nebraska football’s home-field advantage to get a boost this season. The reason? The Huskers' move from the east sideline to the west.
The direction of the sun, the proximity of the band and the student section, and even the presence of the chain crew should all make things more difficult for visiting teams in their new location along the east sideline in Memorial Stadium, Rhule said Thursday.
Rhule's comments came as a spoke with reporters for the final time before the Huskers' season opener Saturday against UTEP.
“I think having the students and having the band (behind the visitors' bench) makes that more of a hostile environment,” Rhule said. “We’re a very kind group – it’s Nebraska nice, which is awesome – but for two, three, four hours, let’s make it hard on them.
“The sun shines into your eyes on that side; that’ll be hard a little bit. One of the most small but big things is that the chains are in your way. Literally, we were on the visitors’ side for 12 games last year and I was trying to move and they’re moving. ...
“The students have an opportunity to impact the game. Our band, who’s fantastic, has an opportunity to impact the game. That’s great, and our crowd on third down impacts the game. Sometimes our guys think they’re great pass rushers, and I’m like ‘the tackle didn’t quite hear the snap there.’ James Williams had one last year where the tackle didn’t move – thank the fans, bro. All those things are fun about playing at home.”
Rhule also provided some clarity about how the placekicking duties will be handled Saturday, the Huskers' crowded depth chart at running back, and the team's surprise addition at tight end. Scroll past the video for all the coverage. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. Refresh this page to see the latest content. | HuskerMax discussion
