Matt Rhule Expresses Confidence in Trio of True Freshmen
LINCOLN—As the time for Nebraska's staff to decide on redshirts is over for most already contributing, after the Huskers played their fifth game of the 2025 season, Matt Rhule's Monday press conference revealed a confidence his staff has in several true freshman players heading into the rest of the season.
Rhule highlighted three true freshmen, wideout Cortez Mills, running back Isaiah Mozee, and linebacker Dawson Merritt, whose early contributions are giving Nebraska a boost now and promising more for the future. Here are some quick quotes on the subject matter, and a rundown of these three players' outlooks for the remainder of the season.
In the Matt Rhule era of Nebraska football, true freshmen have often made immediate impacts. From Cam Lenhardt in 2023 to Dylan Raiola and Jacory Barney Jr. in 2024, to this year’s crop of newcomers, one thing is clear: if you’re good enough to see the field, you’ll play under Rhule’s staff.
Rhule has shown a willingness to trust young players, even at the risk of early mistakes. Speaking about this year’s freshmen, he said, “You see the confidence the staff has in Cortez Mills, he gets out there every game, just catches the ball and makes a play. … Isaiah … Dawson Merritt … [their] reps are going up and up and up.”
Now that all three have appeared in more than four games, redshirt discussions are gone, and it’s all hands on deck for their development. With increased roles on the horizon, here’s a look at each player’s contributions so far, and how their reps might evolve over the rest of 2025.
1. Isaiah Mozee
After arriving in Lincoln as a versatile recruit, Isaiah Mozee was originally slated to develop at wide receiver under position coach Dakiel Shorts. But when a lingering summer injury sidelined running back Kwinten Ives heading into fall camp, Rhule and his staff saw an opportunity to shift Mozee into the backfield.
The move wasn’t as drastic as it might seem, as Mozee played both receiver and running back in high school, and it quickly proved to be a natural fit for the freshman and a needed boost for the Huskers’ depth.
Five games into the 2025 season, Mozee has continued to showcase his versatility, much as he did before college. He’s totaled 101 all-purpose yards on 12 touches, flashing the same playmaking ability that made him a coveted recruit. While his spot on the depth chart was uncertain early in the year, Rhule’s comments this week made it clear that Mozee’s role is only expected to grow as the season progresses.
A slow-paced offensive game against Michigan State limited his opportunities, as Mozee finished with just three rushing attempts, but the staff had hoped for more.
“I would’ve liked to see him get 10 touches or so,” Rhule said Monday, pointing to the low snap count as the primary reason for Mozee’s limited workload.
As the Huskers push deeper into Big Ten play, expect Mozee to carve out a more consistent role as the No. 2 back behind Emmett Johnson, helping spell Nebraska’s workhorse while continuing to expand his own impact.
2. Cortez Mills
Freshman wide receiver Cortez Mills has made his presence felt in every game so far in 2025, recording at least one reception in each outing. His breakout performance came against Houston Christian, when he hauled in the first touchdown of his young career, a glimpse of the potential that has Nebraska fans excited about his future in the scarlet and cream.
A highly touted recruit and one of the top-ranked prospects in Nebraska’s 2025 class, Mills has largely lived up to the hype in his limited reps this fall. Rhule’s comments earlier this week made it clear the staff is eager to keep building on that early progress.
Through five games, Mills has seven receptions for 138 yards, often coming up with timely plays that move the chains. As he continues to learn the offense and grow more comfortable at the college level, his role figures to expand. Mills’ connection with fellow Miami native Jacory Barney Jr. also offers a glimpse into a promising future for Nebraska’s receiving corps and stands as yet another example of Rhule’s growing success in South Florida recruiting.
3. Dawson Merritt
Dawson Merritt, coming off the first start of his young career, is quickly proving why he was Nebraska’s most highly touted recruit. After recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, the freshman linebacker stepped into a bigger role against Michigan State, a timely boost for a unit that needed depth with Marques Watson-Trent sidelined for undisclosed reasons.
A high four-star prospect out of high school, Merritt was expected to make an immediate impact. Five games into his freshman season, he’s already flashing the talent that had coaches and fans so eager to see him in action.
With Watson-Trent’s status still uncertain, Merritt figures to remain a key part of the rotation moving forward. Regardless of how the depth chart shakes out, Rhule and his staff clearly see value in continuing to develop him through live game reps. If his progression continues, Nebraska could soon boast a dynamic trio at linebacker featuring Merritt, Vincent Shavers, and Willis McGahee IV, a promising core for the future of the Blackshirts.
With seven regular-season games still ahead, these three true freshmen have already earned the trust of Nebraska’s coaching staff enough to give Rhule confidence in putting them in meaningful situations. From making plays in their positional roles to contributing on special teams, each has made a tangible impact early in their careers. As the season progresses and their roles expand, expect to hear their names called more often. By year’s end, we may have a much clearer picture of Nebraska’s future at several key positions.
Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see how their seasons unfold, but if the first five games are any indication, Rhule’s 2025 class is already delivering on its promise. With Nebraska preparing for its first true road test this weekend, Saturday offers another chance to watch their growth in real time, and based on Rhule’s own words, each of these young players will be asked to make an impact yet again.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.