Matt Rhule Waves His Magic Wand Over Nebraska’s Quarterback Room
“This is probably one of the most talented quarterback rooms that we're going to see.” That’s what the Big Ten Network’s (BTN) Howard Griffith had to say when the BTN crew visited Lincoln earlier this month.
With so many story lines and so much anticipation in the run-up to the season, it might have been easy to miss, but that is an absolutely incredible statement when you think about Nebraska’s offense – and quarterback play in particular – during the 2023 season. Transfer Jeff Sims had turnover and injury issues, and never really materialized as the guy Husker coaches hoped he would be. He departed after the season. Heinrich Haarberg – affectionately referred to as the warrior William Wallace on the Common Fan Podcast – battled admirably while leading the Huskers to five wins, but he lacked weapons around him, and wasn’t a perfect fit for what the Huskers wanted to do on offense. Chubba Purdy showed flashes when given the opportunity, but like Sims, has since left the program.
Staring down the barrel of a quarterback room with only one returning experienced player, there was quite a bit of offseason hand wringing about what Nebraska was going to do at the position going into the 2024 season. As most Husker fans know at this point, Matt Rhule went to work, and he didn’t disappoint. The story of the offseason, of course, was landing the 5 star, all world Husker legacy Dylan Raiola. I’ll never forget the news popping up in December, seemingly out of nowhere, that Raiola was suddenly reconsidering Nebraska. The smoke quickly turned into a fire that has engulfed the fan base for the entire offseason. Flipping Raiola from his Georgia commitment while also reeling in the home grown, Elite 11 prospect Daniel Kaelin from Bellevue West was a home run for Rhule and his staff. The more recent addition of Jaylyn Gramstad – a decorated quarterback for Northwestern College and the top NAIA player in the country in 2023 – brought some much needed experience and depth to the position, and helped Husker fans breathe a little easier.
Until Howard Griffith’s comment, though, I’m not sure I realized just how impressive of a feat it was that the Nebraska coaching staff pulled off. After subpar performances in 2023, and with only one guy on the roster who has taken a snap as a Nebraska quarterback, Coach Rhule and his team went out and drastically upgraded the position with one 5-star QB, one 4-star QB, and a guy who was the best player in the entire NAIA. Let’s just pause for a moment and appreciate what an outstanding accomplishment that is. Rhule seems to have a knack for not just finding replacements when a coach or player departs the program, but actually making the situation better. The upgrades to the quarterback position should serve the Huskers well for years to come.
Let’s take a closer look at each of the four main signal callers for the Big Red.
Dylan Raiola. 5 star recruit. Husker legacy. And now, 2024 opening day starter. Raiola represents so much hope for Nebraska fans. We should try not to put too much on the shoulders of a true freshman, but I can’t help but think of General Eisenhower’s letter to the troops on D-Day: “The eyes of the world are upon you.” That’s certainly how it feels for Husker fans when it comes to Raiola. Quarterback play is so important in the modern game of football; if he is as good as advertised, he can be a transformational figure in Nebraska football history. Can he lead us all the way back to the top of the college football mountain?
Heinrich Haarberg. Haarberg will play meaningful snaps for the Huskers this season. Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield said this week that Haarberg and Raiola will be on the field at the same time “a lot.” I’m excited to see how they use him. Don’t forget, Haarberg actually lined up in the slot and caught a pass from Jeff Sims in the first game against Minnesota last season. It’s exciting to see the Nebraska coaching staff will find different ways to utilize his playmaking ability. Will there also be special packages for him to line up at quarterback and run the offense in certain situations? We know he can run; he’s one of the best athletes on the team. And judging by how he looked in the spring game, he’s put in some work to improve his throwing motion and accuracy as well. Perhaps we’ll also see some trick plays where he doesn’t line up at quarterback but still ends up with the ball in his hands and the option to run or pass. Talk about a nightmare for defenses to prepare for. However it shakes out, he’s such a valuable guy to have on the roster, both for the impact he can have on the field and for the role he can play in mentoring Raiola and Kaelin.
Daniel Kaelin. Kaelin had plenty of options when it came to playing quarterback in college. At one time he was committed to Missouri, a program looking like they’ve finally found their footing in the SEC. When Raiola initially decided to take his talents elsewhere, the Rhule staff was quickly able to convince the home state standout to flip to the Huskers. Even when Raiola eventually decided to commit to Nebraska, and Michigan State came calling, Kaelin held firm in his commitment, giving the Big Red two top quarterbacks in the 2024 class. I love having a guy who wasn’t intimidated by joining the same class as the nation’s top quarterback recruit. That says a lot about his confidence in himself and his intestinal fortitude. Currently #3 on the depth chart, Kaelin will hopefully be able to preserve his redshirt this year. With the new-ish rule that players can play in up to four games without burning their redshirts, we should also hope the Huskers have a big enough lead in enough games that Kaelin is able to get some valuable live reps.
Jalyn Gramstad. Gramstad was outstanding in his career at NAIA Northwestern College in Iowa. According to huskers.com: “Gramstad led the Raiders to the NAIA national championship in 2022 and a runner-up finish in 2023. At Northwestern, Gramstad completed 438-of-647 passes (68 percent) for 6,237 yards and 60 touchdowns. He added 1,822 rushing yards with 31 touchdowns.” Those are some very impressive career numbers. Gramstad seems like a perfect fit for the 2024 Huskers. Once Raiola committed, you have to assume the coaching staff was all in on making it work with him as the starting QB, and that’s how we’ve seen it play out. In that scenario, the staff is not likely to bring in a veteran transfer who will be expecting significant playing time. In Gramstad, the Huskers found exactly what they needed: a guy who’s played a lot of football with a lot of success, and someone who wants to be a coach. He understands his role is to be a mentor for the younger players, almost another coach in the quarterback room. But in the hopefully unlikely event of multiple injuries, he can also come in and competently run the offense.
With game one just days away, many Husker fans’ belief in Matt Rhule and hope for the future of the program is as high as ever. The quarterback situation is a great example of why.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.