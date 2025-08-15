'My Body's in the Best Shape It's Been In': Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola Taking the Next Step
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is ready to take the next step.
For many sophomores who started as freshmen, that can mean a better understanding of the concepts and what it takes to play at the college level. For Raiola, that means better fitness.
"My body's in the best shape it's been in," Raiola said at Friday's media session. "Not tired at all. Sleeping great. Recovery three times a day: morning, after practice, and at night before I head home.
"Just taking that next step of taking care of my body is the biggest thing for me, so that I can give my teammates my 100% best. They deserve that. That's the least I can do for them."
Raiola's fitness has been a topic since coach Matt Rhule made a comment about working on his body composition, saying Raiola "won't be a great quarterback at 240 pounds." Since then, though he has never looked 240 pounds - officially listed at 230 pounds - Raiola has looked slimmer and more fit, something that he's happy with.
"Right now it's more of a maintain," Raiola said. "There's no gain and lose or none of that. It's more how I feel and how I'm moving. I feel like I've been moving the best I've been since I've been in college."
That fitness means Raiola might do something more in 2025 than he did in 2024: run the ball. Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen says that's the plan, but they'll have to wait for games to see it really play out.
"His ability to extend plays has improved," Holgorsen said. "Him running downfield, getting first downs and stuff, we don't let him do that right now. That's just going to be a game time, if he got it and he needs it, then he can go get it. But I have seen improvement when it comes to that."
Raiola said his coaches just want him to play quarterback.
"Whether that's getting up out of the pocket to save a play or staying in the pocket, taking a shot and throwing the ball down the field," Raiola said. "When the windows are there to run, I'll run. When it's time to throw the football, I'll throw the ball."
Holgorsen also said Raiola is "making throws that I've never seen before." That type of comment "means everything" to QB1.
"A coach that trusts his quarterback to throw the ball," Raiola said. "It makes it easy when you have guys like Dane Key and Jacory (Barney Jr.) and Nyziah (Hunter) to throw the football to."
Raiola also talked about the new all-black alternates, TJ Lateef, the growth of the culture, Archie Wilson, and more. You can watch his full media appearance below.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
