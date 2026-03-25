Nebraska AD Troy Dannen May Miss the Spring Game

Quick question: When was the last time a Husker athletic director missed a Nebraska spring football game? I really don’t know for sure, but I’m willing to bet it’s never happened.



This weekend the Husker AD might become the first to miss this one. And with good reason.



If Nebraska beats Iowa Thursday night in the NCAA tournament and qualifies for the Elite Eight, they will play the winner of the Illinois-Houston game Saturday in Houston. That’s the same day as the Husker spring game.



So unless Dannen finds a jet fighter at his disposal, he’ll be a no-show for the spring game. Needless to say, that would be a sweet problem to have. Win Thursday night and Nebraska’s basketball championship pursuit continues.



The football scrimmage kicks off at 11 a.m. CDT on Saturday.



In past years, the Husker Red-White football games have had very little competition for media attention. But with Fred Hoiberg’s basketball team making a run for a national title, things are different. Not to worry, Husker fans are loving every bit of attention the basketball team is getting, Beat Iowa is their chant.



Anything else going on?



Husker Baseball



The 24th-ranked Husker baseball team takes on Indiana at 2 p.m. at Hawks Field in Lincoln. So far, the Huskers have wins over #7 Auburn and #16 Florida State to their resume. The red-hot Huskers have won 12 of their last 13 games. (NU also has games this week.)



Husker Softball



Rhonda Revelle’s Huskers host the 27-3 UCLA Bruins at 2 p.m. in a matchup of top-10 teams at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln. Both teams Bruins are undefeated in Big Ten play.



Remember last month for the first time in program history, the Huskers beat not one but two number one ranked teams: #1 Texas 8-5 on February 7th and #1 Texas Tech 3-2 on the 15th.



If NU loses to Iowa Thursday in the Sweet 16, Dannen will keep the string of not missing a Husker spring game intact. That would mean he could make all three Nebraska sporting events this Saturday.



Will that happen?











Rock Fight 3.0



Nah. Hoiberg’s Husker hoopsters will prevail in another rock fight. We love ya, Troy, but please stay in Houston.



More Husker Basketball News

The Husker women’s basketball team ended its season 1-1 in two March Madness games. Nebraska beat Richmond 75-56 in a First Four play-in game in Durham, N.C. Two days later, the Huskers lost to number six seed Baylor 67-62. NU finished the year at 19-13, a disappointing ending to a season that began 12-0 for Nebraska.



Prince’s Hair



During the Baylor game, the TV announcers were commenting on Husker star guard Britt Prince’s hair blowing in the breeze. Keep in mind, during those two NCAA tourney games, Prince scored 47 points.



Heck, that’s not her hair flapping in the wind. It’s a vapor trail.









The Husker Spring Game



After a one-year hiatus, Nebraska is actually going to play a spring football game. Last year, fans were given a spring “event.” That was like being served a bologna sandwich when you’re used to dining on prime rib. The event was an attendance flop with maybe 10,000 people showing up.



The highlight of this year’s scrimmage will be the debut of transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea. He’s a dual-threat QB who came here from UNLV. For March 28th, the weather gods are forecasting almost perfect football weather. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were 50,000 Husker fans in attendance.



Go Big Red!

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