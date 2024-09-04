Nebraska-Colorado: It's Big Game Week
No, this week isn't the opening of elk season. The big game reference, of course, is Saturday night's Nebraska-Colorado football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
After three consecutive losses (2018-19 and 2023) to the Buffies, NU fans are desperate for a win. And Husker fans don't want just a win-they want blood (figuratively speaking).
Why such bitterness by Husker fans? For starters, in the history of the rivalry, Nebraska has never lost four consecutive times to the Buffaloes.
More proof: Husker fans who have traveled in past years to Boulder to see NU play have been harassed by obscenities from CU fans. They've been spat on and had their Husker apparel stolen. Urine has been poured on them, fist fights have broken out and Husker fans have even had their car tires slashed.
Oh, and who can forget years ago when Colorado fans tossed snowballs at a Husker placekicker when he was attempting a field goal at the end of a game in Boulder?
I could go on and on, but you get the point.
The latest Colorado insult came in last year's Husker game at CU. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders accused Matt Rhule of disrespecting the Colorado football team when Rhule and his players knelt in prayer at midfield before the game.
Idiotic? Yes, but what are we to expect from Colorado?
Sigh. Saturday night will be a chance for the Huskers to set the record straight with Colorado and its low-grade fans.
Setting aside all the rancor, the emotions will boil down to one football game. So how do the two teams stack up?
As most football fans know, CU opened its season last week in Boulder. Their opponent was perennial FCS powerhouse, North Dakota State University. NDSU is not chopped liver. Their school record over FBS teams is 9-4 with wins over teams like 13th-ranked Iowa (23-21) in 2016, Minnesota, Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State.
The Bison nearly pulled off another FBS upset in last week's CU game, losing narrowly 31-26. NDSU's last drive of the game ended on Colorado's five yard line as time expired.
The NDSU Bison had a great game plan. They had a plus-13 minutes in time of possession. They out-rushed CU 157 yards to 59 and had more first downs (25-22) than the Buffaloes. The Bison were able to run and pass on Colorado, but were out-yarded 507 to 449.
But CU had QB Shedeur Sanders and two-way marvel Travis Hunter (CB/WR). Both will likely be playing in the NFL in 2025. Sanders (the coach's son) was 26/39 passing (76.5%) for 445 yards, 4 TDs and one interception.
Make no mistake, Shedeur Sanders will be the best QB the Huskers will face in the regular season.
So what does this mean for the Huskers Saturday night?
Here are some team rankings (cfbstats.com) to consider:
Total Defense: NU #29, CU #112
Pass Defense: NU #50, CU #116
Rushing Offense: NU #35, CU #118
Passing Offense: NU #43, CU #4
Total Offense: NU #33, CU #35
Keys to a Husker Victory
- Take care of the ball (duh).
- Win the time of possession. (If Shedeur & Company are on the bench, they can't score.)
- Mix the run and the pass for long scoring drives.
If NU can succeed in all three categories, CU's defense is likely to get fatigued. The Huskers have enough talent and depth to wear down the Buffaloes. And Husker fans are going to be loud and relentless all night. Remember, Shedeur is not going to be shut out. Expect some big plays from him and Hunter. Nebraska will need to be patient.
Correction
In my last column, I mistakenly credited Nash Hutmacher with the Huskers' only sack in the UTEP game. The player who should have been named was R-Freshman, Mason Goldman. Sorry for the mistake, Mason. But the sack was still pure gold, man. Sigh...
How 'Bout Them Huskers
This week, Will and I review the Huskers' win over UTEP, preview the Colorado game and comment on the Husker volleyball team's performance in Week No. 1.
