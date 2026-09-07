Nebraska Confidence Meter: How I Feel About the Huskers’ Key Positions and Coaches After Ohio

After a long off-season of waiting, I woke up Saturday drinking the Kool-Aid and with high expectations for Nebraska come kick-off. And oh boy, by halftime I said to myself “Could I have been more wrong?”

14-13 against OHIO was the halftime score. A 63 yard pass given up on the VERY FIRST play of the year, penalties killing momentum, dropped passes and an awful call by the refs against the Huskers? Just felt like we were in for “another on of those games”. I kept waiting for the Big Red to take control and for awhile, it just wasn’t happening.

Then the second half started, Jamal Rule captured the hearts of every “RUN THE BALL” guy and gal in Nebraska and Anthony Colandrea commanded the offense with a swagger we haven’t seen under center in quite some time.

By the end of it, Nebraska gave up ZERO passing yards in the 3rd quarter, had 523 yards of total offense and scored 49 points. It was a rollercoaster of emotions from the jump, but the Cornhuskers finished the job. Here’s where my confidence stand after having a little time to sit with the win.

Quarterback: He Can Be THE Guy

Confidence Meter: 7/10

What I liked most about Colandrea, was his ability to make a play even when you thought the play was over. It felt like night and day compared to last year. Not every pocket will be perfect and you need a QB who can make a move and make a play. Colandrea proved a few times yesterday that he can be that guy.

On a critical 3rd down with Ohio within 7, Colandrea finds a way and gains 9 yards and a first down with his feet. This could have easily been a punt and another uncomfortable couple minutes in the 4th quarter, something we’re all too accustomed to. Instead, Nebraska got first down and hit Carter Nelson for a 51-yard touchdown.

275 yards and three touchdowns through the air, one one the ground and zero interceptions. I’ll take that. There are things to clean up. An early fumble on an exchange, a frustrating intentional grounding and he finished 18-of-32 passing (some drops didn’t help).

I don’t need to convince myself it was a perfect debut, but it definitely left me wanting to see more.

Running Backs: There’s Some Excitement

Confidence Meter: 7/10

Jacory Barney Jr. and Kwazi Gilmer each caught five passes finishing with 60 and 58 receiving yards. Those two were being looked for by #10 in the backfield all afternoon. Barney’s 12-yard reception on 3 & 11 during the opening drive was all Barney who made a couple moves and got a first down.

It’s the drops that keep my confidence from climbing any higher. Nebraska and Anthony Colandrea NEED their WR’s to finish opportunities. When it comes to conference play, there won’t be very many second chances so better to clean that up now than in a few weeks.

Offensive Line: I Liked It a Lot More Late

Confidence Meter: 6/10

The five-play, 70-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter was probably the most relaxed I felt watching Nebraska’s offense.

Five runs. A touchdown. Finally, a possession I could enjoy without spending most of it worrying about how Nebraska might get behind the chains.

The Huskers rushed for 183 yards after halftime and 248 overall. The backs made plays, but the offensive line deserves credit for helping Nebraska keep the running game going.

Earlier, though, the consecutive false starts were maddening. Ohio was also credited with two sacks for 25 yards.

I’m encouraged by the finish. I want to see whether this group can give Nebraska that same chance to establish the run earlier, with fewer mistakes interrupting things. Saturday gave me reasons to believe it can, along with reasons to keep watching closely.

Defensive Line: Encouraged, but Still Waiting

Confidence Meter: 6.5/10

There were parts of the run defense I felt good about.

Ohio’s Duncan Brune gained 32 yards on nine carries. Victor Rosa finished with seven on five attempts. Nebraska did a decent job limiting those options.

Nick Poulos was another story. He ran for 70 yards and a touchdown, and watching the quarterback keep finding room got old.

That responsibility extends beyond the defensive line, but it still affects how I feel about the front’s afternoon.

Riley Van Poppel had a sack. David Hoffken and Jahsear Whittington shared another. There was enough production to be encouraged, especially as Ohio’s offense slowed down.

I’m just going to need more than this game before I feel comfortable saying Nebraska has answered its questions up front.

Linebackers: Foster Gives Me Something to Like

Confidence Meter: 6/10

Dexter Foster’s numbers caught my attention: five tackles, three quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

Nebraska needed to make Ohio work harder after those opening possessions, and Foster contributed in several ways.

Vincent Shavers Jr. also finished with five tackles. Dawson Merritt added four, including a tackle for loss.

I keep coming back to Poulos’ rushing yards because those plays were a frustrating part of watching this defense. Getting that cleaned up would make me feel better about the linebackers and the unit overall.

But Ohio managed only 113 yards after halftime. That counts, too. My confidence in this group was in a better place at the end than it had been early on.

Secondary: I Needed Time to Get Over the Opening Play

Confidence Meter: 5/10

I wasn’t expecting to have questions about the secondary quite that quickly.

Ohio’s first snap became a 68-yard completion, and three plays into the game, Nebraska was down 7–0. That’s a tough first impression to shake.

The rest of the afternoon was better. Ohio finished with 164 passing yards, which puts the damage after that opening completion at 96.

Jamir Conn led Nebraska with eight tackles. Donovan Jones and Victor Evans III each recorded two pass breakups. Rex Guthrie added the interception and 35-yard return late.

Those plays helped restore some confidence. I’m glad the group recovered instead of letting that first possession become the story of its whole day.

I’m still going to be a little uneasy the next time an opponent comes out throwing.

Special Teams: Please Stop Giving Away Yards

Confidence Meter: 6/10

I appreciated Kyle Cunanan making all seven extra points. Archie Wilson averaged 40 yards on three punts and put one inside the 20.

What I didn’t appreciate were two kickoff offside penalties or a kickoff return that left Nebraska at its own eight.

The offense bailed out that field position with a 92-yard touchdown drive. Great response, but an unnecessary problem to solve.

Special teams didn’t ruin the afternoon. It did contribute to that first-half feeling that Nebraska kept making its own job harder.

There’s room here for a much calmer game next week.

Coaching: I’m Glad They Answered

Confidence: 7/10

At 28–21, I wanted Nebraska to give me a reason to stop worrying about OHIO.

Three straight touchdowns did the job.

Matt Rhule and the staff deserve credit for how the team finished. Nebraska kept getting the ball to productive players, and the defense gave the offense opportunities to extend the lead.

I also can’t ignore nine penalties or Ohio scoring on its first three possessions. Those are fair concerns, even after a 28-point win.

I feel good enough to be looking forward to watching this team again. Rule, Nelson and Colandrea are a big part of that.

I’d just appreciate spending less of the next game annoyed before we get there.

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