Iowa vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Six teams from the Big Ten have locked up Sweet 16 spots in this year's NCAA Tournament, and two of them will face off with a berth in the Elite Eight on the line.

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers faced each other twice in the regular season, with each team winning one game, and now they'll face off in a rubber match for all the marbles. The No. 4 seed Cornhuskers defeated Troy and Vanderbilt en route to the school's first-ever Sweet 16 appearance, while Iowa beat Clemson and then upset the defending national champion Florida Gators in their first two rounds of the tournament.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten marquee matchup on Thursday night.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Ceasars Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa +1.5 (-110)

Nebraska -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Iowa +110

Nebraska -130

Total

OVER 132.5 (-110)

UNDER 132.5 (-110)

Iowa vs. Nebraska How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 26

Game Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): TBS/truTV

Iowa Record: 23-12

Nebraska Record: 28-6

Iowa vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Iowa is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. Nebraska

Iowa is 2-12 straight up in its last 14 games played in a Thursday

Iowa is 2-9 straight up in its last 11 games played as an underdog

The UNDER is 5-1 in Nebraska's last six games

The OVER is 11-4 in the last 15 games between these two teams

Iowa vs. Nebraska Prop Bet

Rienk Mast OVER 11.5 Points (-114) via FanDuel

Iowa's biggest weakness is its interior defense. The Hawkeyes rank 279th in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 54.1% from inside the arc. That's why it might be smart for Nebraska, a team that primarily shoots the three, to give the ball to their forward, Rienk Mast, and see how effective he can be driving the rim. He scored 14 points in Nebraska's most recent game against Iowa.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick

Nebraska's numbers have been ultra-impressive this season, ranking 27th in effective field goal percentage and 15th in defensive efficiency. Iowa's offensive numbers are even better, coming in at 15th in eFG%, but the Hawkeyes' defense comes in at 85th in efficiency.

If Iowa wants to win this game, they have to find a way to defend the three-point shot of Nebraska. The Hawkeyes currently rank just 165th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, ahead of the Sweet 16.

There's not a ton to separate these two teams, but there's no denying that Nebraska has the more impressive defensive numbers. I think this could also be a sell high spot on Iowa after they pulled off the unlikely upset against Florida.

I'll back the Cornhuskers as short favorites.

Pick: Nebraska -1.5 (-110) via Caesars

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