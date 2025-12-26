Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Gives Back to Children in His Area

One of the core tenets of Nebraska football for many years has been community service. This is exemplified by works like the annual road race and an upcoming food distribution event for the Las Vegas Bowl.

Before he gets to campus to take part in those efforts, 2027 quarterback commit Trae Taylor is already working to give back, all while working to improve his game for his senior season and the next level.

Nebraska is getting a star out of their commit on the field, as he has even been described as a "cerebral" prospect. Here is what the Cornhuskers will be getting, according to Andrew Ivins from 247Sports.

"Cerebral quarterback prospect that has a chance to be a trusted facilitator on Saturdays as he has displayed the ability to distribute at a high level when the pocket heats up. At his best when he’s playing from a structured environment, as he uses clean footwork and a sturdy base to attack the intermediate and deeper parts of the field, but can also make some dynamic movements in the face of pressure to extend plays.



"Posted a losing record in his first year as a starter, but game tape paints a different picture as he hit his marks with authority and was able to layer the football through and around defenders while throwing for just over 3,000 yards. Grew an inch between freshman and sophomore seasons and looks to still be filling out a frame that’s pushing 6-foot-3. Must keep fine-tuning his craft, but should be viewed as a potential high-caliber distributor for a Power Four program that can recognize trouble and feed his playmakers."

Trae Taylor Gives Back to Kids in His Area

2027 Quarterback Commit Trae Taylor ahead of high school game. | @trae6taylor/Instagram

While fans see what they are getting from an on-field standpoint, it is even more important to see the type of person they are getting off the field. Taylor recently gave back to his community for the holidays, which is something you want to see out of your future stars. He teamed up with Brock Williams, who is a five-star tight end.

They opted to give kids Christmas gifts in an act of giving back. This is something that older guys in the Nebraska system will do, but it's not every day that high school athletes do this. However, it has been noted that Trae Taylor is wiser than his years, which is both on and off the football field. Taylor helped multiple kids improve their Christmas experience. Take a look at the event photos and post from his personal Instagram.

