Nebraska Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal

Another Nebraska defender announced his intention to move on from the Nebraska football program on Friday.

Braylen Prude, a reserve defensive back, announced on Friday via his social media his intention to enter the transfer portal after only two seasons with the Huskers. Prude, a 6-4, 200-pound Pearland, Texas, native, arrived on campus as an under-the-radar recruit listed as a three-star prospect out of Shadow Creek High School.

The defensive back played in only three games during his two years at Nebraska, making his Husker debut in the final regular-season contest at Iowa while playing limited snaps during the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl. Prude played in only one contest in 2025, receiving in-game snaps against Houston Christian. The redshirt freshman never recorded an official statistic with Nebraska.

The Huskers targeted Prude during the summer camp cycle in 2023, identifying the future defensive back at a satellite camp in Texas. Prude would earn a scholarship offer after several eye-catching performances in front of Matt Rhule's staff.

"Braylen Prude, 6-foot-4, gets up at the camp on my watch and runs 4.42. And you're like, 'Run that again," Rhule said in February of 2024 during national signing day. "And he ran that again."

Following the 40-yard dash time, Prude impressed then-defensive line coach Terrence Knighton as well as former defensive backs coach Evan Cooper in individual drills. Nebraska offered Prude later that session.

Nebraska was one of the only major college football programs to offer Prude, as the defensive back had only received offers from Division II and FCS programs prior to his Husker scholarship. The defensive back was a trademark signee for Rhule's first classes, leading Nebraska, as the multi-sport athlete was also a star on the track. Prude ran a 49.47 400-meter dash, and also competed in the 200, 4x200, and 4x400-meter races.

Prude was joined by two other verbal commitments at the time of his commitment in June of 2023. The 2024 recruit was joined by Callen Barta and Jake Peters, all announcing their verbal ties to Nebraska on Father's Day. Barta later decommitted and then signed on with Kansas State, while Peters has only seen action in two games in two seasons with the Big Red.

Prude is the son of former LSU defensive back Ronnie Prude, who was part of the 2003 national championship team. He played a half-dozen seasons as a professional in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens and in the CFL with Sacramento and Edmonton.

Prude had not been listed on a two-deep roster during his time at Nebraska, as the safety was behind other young defensive backs such as Caleb Benning, Rex Guthrie, Justyn Rhett, Donovan Jones, and others who saw playing time in 2025.

Prude joined defensive lineman Jaylen George and interior offensive lineman Jascon Maciejczak to enter the portal on Friday. Prude becomes the 12th Husker to enter the portal. The Huskers continue their college football transfer portal plans for the 2026 season through the single window, as the portal closes on Jan. 16.

