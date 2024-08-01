Nebraska Football’s Isaac Gifford Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
Watch list season continues to roll on with Nebraska football getting another player highlighted.
Husker defensive back Isaac Gifford was named Thursday to the 2024 to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. The Wuerffel Trophy highlights athletic and community service accomplishments.
Gifford has been active in the Huskers’ Life Skills program, including volunteering extensively at the Lincoln Food Bank, speaking at schools and helping with hospital visits and the Huskers’ annual road race to race money for the fight against pediatric brain cancer. For his efforts, he received the Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award last spring. He was also named to the Tom Osborne and Brook Berringer Citizenship Teams for his work in the community.
On the field, Gifford is a two-year starter who has anchored the Huskers’ defensive backfield. An All-Big Ten performer in 2023, he led Nebraska with 86 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss. Gifford was also second on the Blackshirts with eight pass breakups. He played a major role in Nebraska ranking in the top-20 nationally in both total defense and scoring defense.
This season, the 11 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy will be honored as part of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
The 2024 Wuerffel Trophy finalists and recipient will be selected by an illustrious national voting committee, including a fan vote component, and announced on ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec.12. The Wuerffel Trophy Presentation Gala will take place Feb. 1 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
