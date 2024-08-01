Huskers in Paris: Nebraska Trio and USA Volleyball Survive Serbia in Five Sets
USA Volleyball got a must-win Wednesday.
With only one of the former Huskers getting the start this time, the Americans rushed out to a 2-0 lead. Serbia, though, took sets three and four to force a decisive fifth set. Team USA ultimately survived 17-15, to take the match 3-2 and earn its first win at the Paris Olympics.
Justine Wong-Orantes played all five sets at Libero. The Nebraska great notched a match-high 11 digs.
Kelsey Robinson Cook got time in sets two through five, finishing without any kills or blocks but tallying five digs. Jordan Larson played just a few points in set four.
Team USA is currently second in Pool A, though that could change quickly as France and China play Thursday, where a Chinese victory would push the Americans to third. The U.S. closes out pool play Sunday against France.
Watch a replay of the USA-Serbia match on Peacock.
Full results for Huskers in Paris
