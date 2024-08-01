All Huskers

Huskers in Paris: Nebraska Trio and USA Volleyball Survive Serbia in Five Sets

A 2-0 lead for Team USA was erased quickly, but the Americans prevailed 17-15 in the fifth set to earn their first win of the Paris Olympics.

Kaleb Henry

Jul 31, 2024; Paris, France; United States libero Justine Wong-Orantes (4) reacts after a play against Serbia in a pool A match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena 1.
Jul 31, 2024; Paris, France; United States libero Justine Wong-Orantes (4) reacts after a play against Serbia in a pool A match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena 1. / Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
USA Volleyball got a must-win Wednesday.

With only one of the former Huskers getting the start this time, the Americans rushed out to a 2-0 lead. Serbia, though, took sets three and four to force a decisive fifth set. Team USA ultimately survived 17-15, to take the match 3-2 and earn its first win at the Paris Olympics.

Justine Wong-Orantes played all five sets at Libero. The Nebraska great notched a match-high 11 digs.

The United States celebrates after their win against Serbia in a pool A match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at S
Jul 31, 2024; Paris, France; The United States celebrates after their win against Serbia in a pool A match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena 1. / Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Kelsey Robinson Cook got time in sets two through five, finishing without any kills or blocks but tallying five digs. Jordan Larson played just a few points in set four.

Team USA is currently second in Pool A, though that could change quickly as France and China play Thursday, where a Chinese victory would push the Americans to third. The U.S. closes out pool play Sunday against France.

Watch a replay of the USA-Serbia match on Peacock.

Full results for Huskers in Paris

