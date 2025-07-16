Nebraska's Marques Watson-Trent Named One of Big Ten’s Top Graded Linebackers
In a recently released list of the top returning linebackers in the Big Ten Conference for 2025, Pro Football Focus (PFF) had Nebraska transfer Marques Watson-Trent among them. Watson-Trent, who landed at No. 2 on the list after five standout seasons at Georgia Southern, comes to Nebraska with a résumé as worthy as any linebacker in the country.
Watson-Trent arrives in Lincoln with nearly unmatched production, over 360 career tackles, but his value to the Huskers may go beyond the box score. As Nebraska looks to stabilize a young linebacker corps, Watson-Trent’s experience, leadership, and PFF-backed consistency could play a pivotal role in shaping both the unit’s identity and the defense as a whole.
After a decorated career at Georgia Southern, including three 100+ tackle seasons and the 2024 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year award, Marques Watson-Trent has proven he has a nose for the football. Now, the goal is to elevate his game on a bigger stage, showing he can produce at the Power Four level and use that spotlight to earn a shot at the pros.
Though his Power Four résumé is limited, Watson-Trent has held his own in key matchups. In 2022, he helped Georgia Southern pull off a 45–42 upset in Lincoln that effectively ended the Scott Frost era at Nebraska, finishing with 7 solo and 3 assisted tackles. He followed that with strong outings against 2023 Wisconsin (7 solo, 2 assisted) and Lane Kiffin’s high-powered Ole Miss offense in 2024 (2 solo, 5 assisted, 1 TFL).
After transferring to Nebraska, Watson-Trent will be looked at as a leader in the 2025 defense during its first season under new defensive coordinator John Butler. His experience and production offer immediate stability for a unit undergoing transition, both schematically and personnel-wise.
With over 360 career tackles and a PFF grade that ranks second among returning Big Ten linebackers, Watson-Trent isn’t just a stopgap; he projects to be the anchor of the defense in 2025. His presence gives Nebraska a dependable veteran at the second level, allowing younger players like Vincent Shavers and Willis McGahee IV to develop without being forced into high-pressure roles too early.
If Watson-Trent and the linebacker corps mesh well with the defensive line and a veteran secondary, Nebraska's defense could continue to be one of the more reliable units in the Big Ten this fall.
While Watson-Trent may not arrive in Lincoln with national headlines, he brings something far more valuable: proof. In an era where many transfer portal additions come with more potential than production, Watson-Trent’s résumé speaks for itself. He offers a proven track record, which Nebraska desperately needs at the heart of its defense.
If his game translates to the Big Ten, he won’t just be a key piece in John Butler's new defense; he could emerge as one of the most impactful transfer additions in the entire conference. And if that happens, Watson-Trent’s path to the NFL will serve as a mutually beneficial relationship for both Nebraska and him and help the younger linebackers in the room learn from one of the most experienced players in college football, all in one.
Though he’s currently listed as No. 26 on his Huskers.com bio, don’t be surprised if Marques Watson-Trent finds himself in contention for a single-digit jersey this fall. He has the physical tools and mental edge to lead this defense, and you can expect to hear his name called early and often this season.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
