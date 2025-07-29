Nebraska Football Opponent Preview: Huskers Set for Big Ten Clash vs Michigan State
It’s October in Lincoln, and the stakes just keep climbing. After what promises to be a dynamic showdown with Michigan in Week 4, Nebraska’s football season doesn’t get any easier. The Huskers return home for Homecoming to face a hungry Michigan State team.
Are the Huskers riding high off an upset? Or are they ready to prove their mettle once again? Either way, Memorial Stadium is going to be rocking.
The Homecoming Spotlights Nebraska in Memorial Stadium
Set against the backdrop of Nebraska’s Homecoming weekend. The game kicks off inside Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 4, with the time confirmed to be either 11 a.m. or 3 p.m. CDT. That ensures the classic daytime Big Ten feel. It’s safe to say the aura is surely going to rise in a full house, with a roaring student section and all eyes on Lincoln.
This game is Nebraska’s first true Big Ten home test of the season. While Michigan State might not be a traditional powerhouse at the moment, it presents the kind of challenge that can derail or validate a team’s momentum.
The last time these two programs met was back in 2023, when Michigan State pulled off a gritty 17-9 victory in East Lansing. Nebraska had won the 2021 battle in Lincoln, and with several close games in the series, this has developed into a quietly compelling rivalry.
Michigan State enters this season as a team on the rise but still figuring itself out. Head coach Jonathan Smith is now in his second year. He had inherited a program that had fallen into chaos after the departure of Mel Tucker. Smith, known for building Oregon State into a tough, no-nonsense team, has brought that same ethos to East Lansing.
By the time October rolls around, the Spartans could very well be hovering around a .500 record. That would track with where most expect them to be during a rebuild, though they’ve been busy in the transfer portal trying to accelerate that process.
Expect the Spartans to lean on a physical running game, likely anchored by a workhorse back and supported by tight ends who can chip, block, and slip into the flat. Offensively, they’ll likely keep things simple and mistake-free. Defensively, Smith will want his unit to bend but not break, relying on discipline, particularly in the secondary.
Matchups to Watch: Bringing Raiola and His Battalions on the Trenches
All eyes in Lincoln will be on Dylan Raiola. The sophomore quarterback will face a defense designed to confuse young signal-callers. However, Nebraska’s new receiving threats, like Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter, could be the game-changer in no time. If Raiola can read zone coverages cleanly and deliver on time, Nebraska might be able to stretch the field and force Michigan State out of its comfort zone.
On the flip side, Michigan State will test Nebraska’s defensive front with a relentless ground game. John Butler’s aggressive 3-3-5 scheme is designed to swarm and confuse, and with talents like Dasan McCullough and Marques Watson-Trent patrolling the middle, Nebraska has the weapons to keep MSU’s attack in check. McCullough’s versatility could be a game-changer, too, at the line.
And of course, it wouldn’t be a Big Ten battle without the war in the trenches. Nebraska’s offensive line, bolstered by elite transfers Elijah Pritchett and Rocco Spindler, needs to bring both power and consistency. Their performance against Michigan will be fresh in the minds of fans and coaches alike. If they control the line of scrimmage, Nebraska’s offense could find a rhythm early.
What’s at Stake in Lincoln
The context around this game makes it even more intriguing. If Nebraska manages to knock off Michigan the week before, the Huskers could enter this matchup riding high with a top-15 national ranking.
A win over Michigan State would cement their legitimacy as a Big Ten contender and keep them in the thick of the conference title race. Even if they fall short against the Wolverines, this home game is a pivotal bounce-back opportunity that could reset the tone for the rest of the season.
For Michigan State, this is a massive opportunity to notch a signature win on the road in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums. Smith’s rebuild is about culture and statement games, and taking down a rising Nebraska team on Homecoming would send a loud message that the Spartans are ahead of schedule.
October in Nebraska can also bring surprises from chilly winds to unpredictable weather, which could affect both passing games and special teams. The margin for error shrinks even more when field conditions play a role.
This one has all the ingredients of a classic Big Ten clash. Be it physicality, coaching chess matches, postseason implications, or a crowd that lives and breathes college football. On October 4, the answers will come fast and loud. And Memorial Stadium wouldn’t have it any other way.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
