What Nebraska Got from Its 2025 Offensive Transfer Class

Heading into the 2025 season, the Huskers appeared to have added several instant-impact players out of the transfer portal ranks.

With the need to replace two starting wideouts in Isaiah Neyor and Jahmal Banks, along with starting center Ben Scott and tackle Bryce Benhart, Nebraska was going to need every bit of help they could get from veteran players across multiple position groups.

Clearly, having spent a high dollar amount to secure said replacements, here's a recap of how those players fared, along with other additions on the offensive side of the ball this season.

1. Senior Guard Rocco Spindler

Rocco Spindler started all 12 games for the Huskers in 2025 on his way to earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rocco Spindler arrived in Lincoln last offseason and immediately became one of Nebraska’s most dependable pieces up front. A fifth-year senior with more than 60 career games under his belt, Spindler stepped into the right guard spot and provided a level of stability the Huskers’ offensive line sorely needed. His experience showed quickly, particularly in the run game, where Nebraska leaned heavily on its interior line while Emmett Johnson emerged as an eventual First Team All-American running back.

Nebraska’s offense functioned with more consistency when he was on the field, both in pass protection and on the ground. Even as the unit drew criticism at times throughout the season, Spindler stood out for his reliability. His willingness to play through injury proved why the staff trusted him to help anchor the offensive line.

Off the field, Spindler also brought leadership to a young and evolving room. Coaches frequently spoke highly of his preparation and winning mindset as examples for underclassmen to follow, and his seamless transition from Notre Dame to Nebraska reflected the type of veteran presence teams' lust for in the portal. That maturity translated into recognition, as Spindler became Nebraska's lone offensive lineman to earn All–Big Ten honors in 2025.

Now declaring for the 2026 NFL draft, Spindler leaves behind a notable void. His departure strips Nebraska of both a ready-made starter and a vocal leader, forcing new offensive line coach Geep Wade to address depth and experience immediately. Still, Spindler’s lone season in Lincoln serves as a clear example of what Nebraska can gain when it identifies the right portal fit. Replacing his production and presence with someone already on the roster or another portal addition will be key to offensive success next fall.

2. Junior Tackle Elijah Pritchett

Elijah Pritchett played in all 12 regular season games for Nebraska while starting eight at tackle. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Elijah Pritchett came to Nebraska with potential few offensive linemen in the portal could match. A former five-star recruit and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country out of high school, Pritchett brought both pedigree and experience after spending three seasons at Alabama. In 2025, the junior appeared in every game and earned eight starts, primarily at left tackle, making his first start as a Husker against Michigan State as Nebraska continued to search for stability up front.

While out of the gate, his role was limited, but Pritchett’s growth became more evident as the year went on. By the back half of the season, he emerged as one of Nebraska’s more physically imposing linemen, showing improved confidence and comfort in his role. The increased trust from the staff was reflected in his starts down the stretch, as he began to play with the edge and consistency that once made him a can’t-miss prospect coming out of high school.

Pritchett’s background suggests there’s still another level available. At Alabama, he logged 29 career games with 12 starts, including a full season as a starter in 2024. That experience showed in moments this fall, particularly in the run game, where his length and athleticism helped Nebraska pave the way for Johnson to become the Big Ten running back of the year. Though not a finished product, his trajectory trended upward as the season carried on.

Now, with Wade in place, Pritchett becomes one of the most intriguing returning pieces on Nebraska’s roster. Wade’s reputation for maximizing high-ceiling linemen could be the key to unlocking the version of Pritchett many once projected as a future first-round NFL pick. If Nebraska is going to turn portal talent into sustained success, Pritchett’s progression in 2026 may be one of the clearest indicators of whether that transformation can happen under this staff.

3. Sophomore Wide Receiver Nyziah Hunter

Nyziah Hunter led the team in receiving yards, and tide for the team-lead in receptions and receiving touchdowns in his first year with the program. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nyziah Hunter quickly emerged as the focal point of Nebraska’s passing attack in 2025, starting every game and establishing himself as the Huskers’ clear WR1. The sophomore led the team in receiving yards (617) and receiving touchdowns (five) while he tied the team-high in total receptions, providing much-needed consistency in a passing game that experienced a quarterback change due to injuries mid-season. From Week 1 on, Hunter proved he could be relied upon in critical moments and his success is exactly what Nebraska's staff needed out of the portal this fall.

What separated Hunter from the rest of Nebraska’s receiver room was his ability to generate big plays without needing volume. Whether it was his 59-yard touchdown against Michigan State or his career-long 64-yard score at Maryland, Hunter consistently turned routine catches into game-breaking plays. His reliability showed up week after week, as he became the first Husker since Wan’Dale Robinson in 2020 to post four consecutive games with at least five receptions. His blend of speed, body control, and run-after-catch ability made him Nebraska’s most dangerous perimeter threat.

Hunter posted his first career 100-yard game at Maryland, finishing with 125 yards and two touchdowns, and led Nebraska in receiving yardage in seven of 12 regular season games. His steady presence helped stabilize the offense during stretches of inconsistency elsewhere, giving the Huskers a reliable option capable of stretching the field and punishing defenses for poor pursuit.

Looking ahead, Hunter may ultimately go down as Nebraska’s most impactful offensive transfer from the 2025 class. With two years of eligibility remaining, his return becomes paramount to any offensive continuity moving forward. Retaining a proven WR1 with explosive traits not only provides a foundation for the passing game in 2026 but also eases the pressure on a roster facing believed turnover at the quarterback spot. In a changing offensive landscape, Hunter’s presence offers Nebraska both stability and star potential for years to come.

4. Senior Wide Receiver Dane Key

Dane Key played in every game for the Huskers in 2025 while finding himself tied for a team-high 5 receiving touchdowns. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Dane Key's addition to the Huskers' wide receiver room began with him widely viewed as Nebraska’s presumed WR1, bringing with him one of the most accomplished resumes in all of college football. A three-year starter at Kentucky with nearly 1,900 career receiving yards, Key entered the year expected to be the Huskers’ primary target in the passing game. While that role never fully materialized, his impact still showed up in key moments throughout the season.

Statistically, Key’s year fell short of the expectations attached to his name. He finished with 35 receptions for 424 yards and five touchdowns, tying for the team lead in scores but ranking third in yardage. Regardless of what caused this slip in production, Key was never able to fully settle into a featured role. By his own standard, it was likely a disappointing season.

Still, Key consistently delivered when Nebraska needed him most. He caught the eventual game-winning touchdown against Cincinnati in his Husker debut and added another walk-off score at Maryland. His presence and reliability made him a trusted option even when overall production tailed off.

Where Key arguably made his biggest impact, however, was outside the stat sheet. Over the course of the season, he developed into one of Nebraska’s strongest perimeter run blockers, embracing a physical role that his head coach has repeatedly praised. Rhule has noted that Key’s blocking ability may ultimately separate him at the NFL level, where willingness to contribute beyond route-running can determine career longevity. As he heads toward the 2026 NFL Draft, Key leaves behind a season that probably didn't meet the preseason hype but still reflects the value of a veteran transfer willing to impact games in less glamorous ways.

5. Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Marcos Davilla

Marcos Davilla played in two games for the Huskers in 2025 while maintaining his redshirt. | @huskerfootball/Instagram

Marcos Davila’s redshirt freshman season came largely out of the spotlight, as the 6-foot-2 signal caller saw action in just two games during blowouts against Akron and Houston Christian. A transfer from Purdue, Davila spent most of the year developing behind the scenes while sitting fourth on Nebraska’s depth chart. Even after Raiola’s midseason injury, Davila only moved up to third, showcasing how much of a jump will need to be made for him to see the field in 2026.

The limited role doesn’t erase Davila’s upside, however. A prolific high school passer out of Texas, Davila arrived in college having thrown for over 9,100 passing yards and 93 touchdowns, on his way to earning multiple district MVP honors. His production and consistency at the prep level made him a developmental quarterback worth investing in, even if his transition to meaningful college snaps has been slow.

Looking ahead, Raiola’s intention to enter the transfer portal could open the door for Davila to climb the depth chart entering 2026. That said, Nebraska is unlikely to head into next season without adding proven experience at the position. Whether the staff attempts to retain Raiola before the portal officially opens on Jan. 2 or turns to the open market for an established starter, the quarterback room is likely poised to change once again.

For Davila, that uncertainty cuts both ways. While he remains a long-term developmental piece with physical tools and a productive background, his path to meaningful playing time remains unclear. His 2025 season serves as a reminder of how difficult it is for young quarterbacks to break into a starting role, especially at a program with ambitions to return to the top of college football.

