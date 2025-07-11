Nebraska Football Opponent Preview: Season Opener vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
The waiting is almost over. Summer's hot, long days are about to turn to tunnel walks and the charged energy of the college football season. And for Nebraska Huskers alumni and fans, the 2025 season will begin with a bang. The Cornhuskers kick off under the lights of Thursday night on Aug. 28, but not in just anywhere, mind you, at the legendary GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
The opposition? Hungry Cincinnati Bearcats with something to prove and lots of bite to give. And it could very well establish the tone for Nebraska's season overall.
Big Stage, Big Moment for Nebraska Football
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is now an extension of Husker Nation. With Kansas City only a few hours away, anticipate a sea of red within the stands. Nebraska fans are excellent travelers, and this Thursday night game will be no different. Arrowhead will feel more like Memorial Stadium South than a neutral battlefield.
It will be televised live on ESPN, bringing Nebraska's new-look roster into living rooms nationwide. It's the program's opportunity to tout all that it has been constructing under head coach Matt Rhule.
So why is this game all the more interesting? It's the first time that Cincinnati and Nebraska have faced off since 1906. That 119-year hiatus means that both schools possess new identities and agendas entering next season.
Cincinnati also had its own strong stint in the American Athletic Conference, led by a College Football Playoff in 2021. The Bearcats officially joined the Big 12 on July 1, 2023. They'll be veterans of their new league and ready to show they can dominate over their legacy pedigree relatives, such as Nebraska, in 2025. Now count on the Huskers to bring defensive heat and clock-killing offense.
What Does Nebraska Need To Do To Win the Game?
Nebraska's best weapon in this game might be the refinement of its offense. With Dana Holgorsen as offensive coordinator now, Husker fanatics can anticipate a revamped offensive scheme optimized for the abilities of quarterback Dylan Raiola.
The Nebraska line will have to protect Raiola, particularly from a tough Bearcat defense. If the Huskers can keep Raiola upright and establish some balance through their running backs, the offense might be able to set the pace. With that, it can also put the pressure on Cincinnati to keep up.
If Nebraska's front seven, fueled by a strong defensive line unit and veteran linebackers, can stuff holes and make the Bearcats face third-and-long, they will dictate the pace. That's when the setting will be perfect for the Blackshirts to feed.
Cincinnati's dual-threat quarterback, Brendan Sorsby, is one of the key stops to be held in check. The Huskers must remain contained and reach the ball, particularly on third downs.
Nebraska fans are hungry for a year that starts with precision and swagger. No early missteps. No waiting until October to get going. There is pressure on Rhule’s Nebraska, certainly. There is also a promise. Behind a raucous crowd, an offense of creativity poised to unleash itself, and an elite-potential quarterback, the Cornhuskers can shine.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.