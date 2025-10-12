All Huskers

Nebraska Football Ranked No. 25 in Associated Press Poll, Receives Votes from Coaches

The Huskers' No. 25 AP ranking is the first since their No. 22 ranking ahead of a loss to Illinois last year.

Austin Jacobsen

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) celebrates with wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium.
Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) celebrates with wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Nebraska football is ranked for the first time in the 2025 season following a comeback win at Maryland.

The Huskers (5-1, 2-1 B1G) are ranked in the Associated Press top 25 rankings heading into week eight of the college football season, while the Big Red failed to crack the top 25 in the USA Today Coaches poll rankings but did receive top 25 consideration. Nebraska has received votes from the coaches' rankings for seven straight polls, and snapped its two-week streak of failing to receive notice by the Associated Press last week. The Huskers' No. 25 AP ranking is the first since its No. 22 ranking in the Sept. 15, 2024, rankings, prior to an overtime home loss last season to Illinois.

Nebraska is the 27th-highest rated team in this week's coaches poll, moving up from 35th last week. Prior to the 30-27 home loss to Michigan on Sept. 20, Nebraska was the 36th-highest rated team by the coaches. The Big Red has inched up the rankings in back-to-back weeks, moving from 41st up one spot during the bye week, then elevating 13 spots after back-to-back wins.

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson carries the ball vs. Michigan State on Oct. 4, 2025.
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson carries the ball vs. Michigan State on Oct. 4, 2025. / Cory Edmondson, KFGE

Nebraska had continually lost votes in the Associated Press rankings despite early-season success, losing votes in each of the Huskers' home blowout wins over Akron and Houston Christian. Following the loss to Michigan, Nebraska failed to garner any votes in back-to-back weeks, but resurfaced in the "receiving votes" category as the 30th-ranked program by the Associated Press after the Huskers' 38-27 home win over Michigan State on Oct. 4. Nebraska then climbed another five spots after the road victory at Maryland on Saturday.

Despite a season-opening victory in Arrowhead Stadium over Cincinnati. the Bearcats are ranked ahead of the Huskers in both coaches and AP polls at No. 24. Since Nebraska's 20-17 walk-off win in Kansas City, both teams are 5-1 as the Bearcats have wins over Bowling Green (34-20), Northwestern State (70-0), at Kansas (37-34), Iowa State (38-30), and Saturday's 20-11 home win over UCF and former Nebraska coach Scott Frost.

Along with the top-25 rated teams in the coaches poll, only Michigan received more votes than the Huskers. Other teams that received votes in this week's polls included Washington, UNLV, Navy, Louisville, Tulane, Arizona State, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Clemson, Houston, TCU, San Diego State, and Pittsburgh.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Garrett Stover (23) celebrates a tackle by cornerback Bryce West
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Garrett Stover (23) celebrates a tackle by cornerback Bryce West (12) on a kickoff during the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Oct. 11, 2025. Ohio State won 34-16. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big Ten Conference remained strong despite losses by top 25-rated teams. No. 1 Ohio State remained at the top of the rankings, No. 3 Indiana elevated in the polls following a 30-20 road win at No. 9/8 Oregon. The Big Ten totaled five ranked teams as No. 21/20 USC and No. 25/RV Illinois each earned spots in the top 25 as the Trojans knocked off RV Michigan 31-13 and Illinois dropped to Ohio State 34-16 at home. The Wolverines, Nebraska, Washington, and Iowa all earned votes in the coaches poll, while the Wolverines and Huskies earned votes in the AP rankings.

The Southeastern Conference survived another weekend in conference play with several of its top teams inching up the rankings. No. 4 Texas A&M, No. 5 Mississippi, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7/9 Georgia, and No. 10 LSU each sat in the top 10. No. 11 Tennessee, No. 13/14 Oklahoma, No. 16 Missouri, No. 17/21 Texas, and No. 18/17 Vanderbilt earned top 25 recognition. No other SEC programs earned votes in the coaches poll, while Mississippi State claimed votes outside of the top 25 by the Associated Press.

The Atlantic Coast Conference remained with a top-five team in No. 2 Miami (FL). The ACC also included No. 12 Georgia Tech and No. 19/18 Virginia. Louisville, Clemson, and Pittsburgh all received votes outside of the top 25 in the coaches poll rankings. No other ACC programs were included in the AP top 25.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Demarius Robinson (23) is thrown down by Utah Utes defensive tackle
Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Demarius Robinson (23) is thrown down by Utah Utes defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi (98) and defensive tackle Sione Motuapuaka (44) during the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Big 12 Conference continues to earn top 10 recognition for the second time since week two as No. 8/7 Texas Tech climbed again in the rankings. No. 14/15 BYU, No. 22/23 Utah, and No. 24 Cincinnati all earned top 25 recognition. Arizona State, Iowa State, Houston, and TCU all earned votes in the coaches' poll. No other Big 12 program received top 25 votes from the Associated Press.

No. 15/13 Notre Dame remains the highest-rated non-Power Four conference team, as No. 20/22 Memphis and No. 23/19 South Florida were the highest-rated Group of Five conference programs. UNLV, Navy, Tulane, and San Diego State all earned votes outside of the top 25 polls.

Nebraska has lost 28 games in a row against competition ranked by the Associated Press Top 25, with the week four loss to Michigan. The Huskers' last top 25 victory was against No. 22 Oregon in 2016. The Big Red will have at least one top 25 battle remaining in its current schedule, as the Huskers host No. 21/20 USC on Nov. 1 and RV Iowa on Black Friday.

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver wide receiver Dane Key (6) catches the eventual game winning touchdown
Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver wide receiver Dane Key (6) catches the eventual game winning touchdown over Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jamare Glasker (14) during the fourth quarter at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Huskers aim to continue their Big Ten winning streak after back-to-back wins following the home loss to Michigan. Nebraska took down Michigan State 38-27 in Memorial Stadium, then followed with a 34-31 road win at Maryland Saturday. The Huskers travel to Minneapolis for a Friday night road test with the Golden Gophers as kick off is set for 7 p.m. CDT with television coverage on FOX.

USA Today Coaches Top 25

  1. Ohio State
  2. Miami (FL)
  3. Indiana
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Mississippi
  6. Alabama
  7. Georgia
  8. Texas Tech
  9. Oregon
  10. LSU
  11. Tennessee
  12. Georgia Tech
  13. Oklahoma
  14. BYU
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Missouri
  17. Texas
  18. Vanderbilt
  19. Virginia
  20. Memphis
  21. USC
  22. Utah
  23. South Florida
  24. Cincinnati
  25. Illinois

Associated Press Top 25

  1. Ohio State
  2. Miami (FL)
  3. Indiana
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Mississippi
  6. Alabama
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Oregon
  9. Georgia
  10. LSU
  11. Tennessee
  12. Georgia Tech
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Oklahoma
  15. BYU
  16. Missouri
  17. Vanderbilt
  18. Virginia
  19. South Florida
  20. USC
  21. Texas
  22. Memphis
  23. Utah
  24. Cincinnati
  25. Nebraska

