Michigan vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Feb. 27

A huge game in the Big Ten is set to take place on Friday night when the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines take on the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini.

A win for Michigan would lock up the regular-season title for the Wolverines, while an upset win by Illinois would not only keep its chances alive of winning the regular-season Big Ten title, but it would also improve its chances of getting a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.

Michigan vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Michigan -1.5 (+100)

Illinois +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Michigan -115

Illinois -104

Total

OVER 157.5 (-115)

UNDER 157.5 (-105)

Michigan vs. Illinois How to Watch

Date: Friday, February 27

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: State Farm Center

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Michigan Record: 26-2 (16-1 in Big Ten)

Illinois Record: 22-6 (13-4 in Big Ten)

Michigan vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Michigan is 5-10 ATS in its last 15 games

The UNDER is 9-4 in Michigan's last 13 games

Illinois is 9-0 straight up and 8-1 ATS in its last nine games vs. Michigan

Illinois is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games

Michigan vs. Illinois Key Player to Watch

Yaxel Lendeborg, F - Michigan Wolverines

Yaxel Landeborg is one of the best forwards in the country. He's averaging 14.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game, all of which lead the Wolverines. He's also averaging 3.3 assists per game, which is second on the Wolverines behind Elliot Cadeau. He's coming off one of his worst games of the season, scoring just three points against Minnesota, so it's important he has a bounce-back performance on Friday night.

Michigan vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick

Illinois has one of the highest 3-point shot rates in the country, which means it's important to take a look at how its opponent does in defending the perimeter. Unfortunately for them, Michigan has one of the best perimeter defenses in the country, allowing teams to shoot just 29.5% from beyond the arc, which is the best mark amongst all power conference teams. That's going to lead to a tough challenge for the Illinois offense.

I also have some concerns about the defensive ability of Illinois. The Fighting Illini rank just 71st in defensive efficiency, far worse than Michigan, which comes in ranked third.

I'm surprised this spread isn't bigger in favor of Michigan. I'll back the Wolverines as road favorites.

Pick: Michigan -1.5 (+100)

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $100 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!