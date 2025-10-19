Nebraska Football's Kickoff Time Set for Northwestern Game on FS1
Nebraska’s matchup against the 5-2 (3-1 Big Ten) Northwestern Wildcats will mark the Huskers' second morning kickoff from Memorial Stadium in 2025.
The Oct. 25 contest is set for an 11 a.m. start, the Big Ten Conference announced Sunday. The game will be televised nationally on FS1, marking the Huskers’ third appearance on the network this season. Fans can also stream the matchup on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps, with radio coverage provided by the Huskers Radio Network.
The Huskers’ 408th consecutive sellout will also provide a chance for Nebraska to get back on track after a disappointing showing in Minneapolis this past weekend. With an extra day to prepare, Memorial Stadium’s crowd could be the spark the Huskers need to come out on top in next week’s matchup.
After the loss to Minnesota, the Huskers sit a 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten), with a chance to reach bowl eligibility for the second year in a row on the line in Saturday's game. Northwestern, also 5-2, heads to Lincoln with a four-game winning streak and momentum on their side, proving to be a bigger test than many imagined to start the year. With both teams looking to earn a postseason bowl bid in the month of October, urgency should be high on both sidelines.
The Wildcats are led by senior quarterback Preston Stone, who has posted less-than-stellar stats to this point in the season. With a 10 | 7 TD|INT ratio, Nebraska will have opportunities to force several turnovers in this week's matchup against a unit that's handed the ball to opponents 12 times through seven games this fall. Northwestern is coming off a convincing win against the 2-5 (0-4 Big Ten) Purdue Boilermakers, in which they ran for 232 rushing yards on 50 attempts, something the Huskers will need to prove they're able to stop to come out victorious in this matchup.
In a quick look at team statistics, Nebraska holds the edge in several areas. Northwestern has the advantage on the ground, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, but the Huskers counter with a noticeable edge through the air, averaging nearly 120 additional passing yards per game than the Wildcats.
Defensively, both teams have benefited from early-season matchups against lower-tier opponents, but Nebraska’s pass defense still stands out compared to Northwestern's. As expected, the Wildcats hold the advantage on the ground, with the Huskers allowing nearly 20 more rushing yards per contest. If Nebraska can’t clean that up, their ability to slow down opposing rushing attacks will ultimately define the ceiling of their 2025 season, much like it did against the Gophers last weekend.
With the kickoff time set and an additional day to regroup, Nebraska's ability to address the issues exposed in the loss to Minnesota will likely define the back half of its 2025 campaign. The matchup against Northwestern offers a clear bounce-back opportunity, and the crowd at Memorial Stadium should only add fuel to the effort. If the Huskers channel that urgency and make the most of their preparation, they’ll be well-positioned to finish the season on a high note.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
