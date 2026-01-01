Nebraska Football Safety Caleb Benning 'Made the Most' of Las Vegas Bowl Playing Time

Caleb Benning was ready for the chance to prove his ability for the Nebraska defense. The redshirt freshman was given that moment during the Huskers' matchup with Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.

"I think I made the most of my opportunity," Benning said in his postgame comments to the media. "(I was) just preparing over these three weeks of bowl prep on getting better at practice and when my time came, I made the most of it."

The Omaha native and Omaha Westside grad led Nebraska in tackles in the Huskers' 44-24 postseason loss to Utah, nearly doubling his season total in tackles in the New Year's Eve contest. The defensive back entered the game with seven tackles on the season, having a career-high three stops against Houston Christian in week three. Benning credited the coaching staff for preparing him for the moment.

"Working with coach (Phil) Snow, getting more comfortable in Cover Four... just playing fast. That definitely helped a lot," Benning said.

Joining Benning in his standout performance was fellow safety Justyn Rhett. The former Georgia transfer started in place of injured safety DeShon Singleton and had a career day as well, totaling six total tackles, including four solo stops.

Benning added that Rhett was another young player who "made some plays" near the end of the game. The young duo had plenty to overcome in the weeks leading up to the Huskers' bowl matchup, including the departure of senior Malcolm Hartzog to the transfer portal and the firing of defensive coordinator John Butler following the regular-season finale loss to Iowa.

"(We have done) a whole lot of bonding. We really love each other, we spent a lot of time with each other," Benning said of the time spent from the Iowa loss to the New Year's Eve bowl game. "Obviously, it didn't end how we wanted but going out and knowing we fought for those seniors means a lot."

One of those seniors, Marques Buford Jr., shared a moment with Benning on the sideline as the game wrapped up. Buford was set for a prominent role in his Husker finale, but finished with four tackles in his 30th and final career start for Nebraska.

"He's meant a lot. I came in looking up to him. I saw him play from a freshman battling a lot of injuries. He just took me in like a little brother, even though he has one on the team," Benning said. "I told him I appreciate him for that."

Buford was a 12-game starter for Nebraska in Benning's first season in 2024, as the senior safety played in all 26 games over the past two seasons for Nebraska. Buford finished his Husker career with 136 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and three interceptions. Buford's younger brother, Mario, joined Benning in the 2024 recruiting class but did not redshirt as a true freshman.

Nebraska football's defense will have new faces on the field and calling the plays in 2026 as the Huskers hired San Diego State defensive coordinator Rob Aurich to replace Butler. The Huskers' final three-game stretch to end the season was historically one of the worst in program history, allowing 121 total points to Penn State, Iowa, and Utah. Those performances left a sour taste for the Blackshirts as the team looks forward to 2026.

"Definitely have a little more fuel to the fire. We didn't end how we wanted," Benning said.

The defensive back added that the team was already adding in elements of Aurich's scheme in preparation for the bowl game, including more Cover Four concepts that the team was familiar with using earlier in the season. Benning concluded by saying his goals for 2026 are to follow up his career day with more opportunities.

"I know it is cliché, but bigger, faster, stronger. Improving my body. (I) got a little glimpse of it today, being able to play a full game," Benning said. "It is a long season. I plan on playing a lot more snaps next year."

