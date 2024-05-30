All Huskers

Nebraska-Iowa Football in Prime Time; More Husker Kickoff Times Announced

Nebraska football's annual Black Friday game with Iowa is moving to prime time on NBC. The Big Ten Conference and its network partners announced several more kickoff times and TV destinations for Big Red.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska football fans have five more game times to plan on for this fall.

The Big Ten Conference and its network partners announced more television information and kickoff times. Highlighting the the update is Nebraska and Iowa's annual Black Friday game moving to prime time.

The Heroes Game has typically been played with an early afternoon or 11 a.m. CST kickoff. On Nov. 29 in Iowa City, the Huskers and Hawkeyes will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC.

Nebraska will open the season on Aug. 31 against UTEP with a 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff on FOX. To close out the non-conference slate, the Huskers will host Northern Iowa on Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN.

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) passes against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) passes against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The other announced kickoff time is for Sept. 28 at Purdue. That game is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff with the television destination still to be determined.

Nebraska's homecoming game on Oct. 5 will not be a night game. The Huskers will host Rutgers at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., or 3 p.m. CDT.

Options were also set for three other games, all on the road. The Indiana game on Oct. 19 will kickoff at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., or 6:30 p.m. CDT. The Ohio State game on Oct. 26 will kickoff at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., or 6:30 p.m. CDT. The USC game on Nov. 16 will kickoff at either 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m., or 10 p.m. CST.

Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Ruhle during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field.
Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Ruhle during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Previously announced kickoff times include Sept. 7 against Colorado at 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC and Friday, Sept. 20 against Illinois at 7 p.m. CDT on FOX.

Nebraska Football 2024 Schedule

DATE

GAME

TIME (CENTRAL)

TV

Aug. 31

UTEP

2:30 p.m.

FOX

Sept. 7

Colorado

6:30 p.m.

NBC

Sept. 14

Northern Iowa

6:30 p.m.

BTN

Sept. 20 (Friday)

Illinois

7 p.m.

FOX

Sept. 28

at Purdue

11 a.m.

TBD

Oct. 5

Rutgers (Homecoming)

11 a.m. / 2:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.


TBD

Oct. 19

at Indiana

11 a.m. / 2:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.


TBD

Oct. 26

at Ohio State

11 a.m. / 2:30 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

TBD

Nov. 2

UCLA

TBD

TBD

Nov. 16

at USC

2:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m. / 10 p.m.

TBD

Nov. 23

Wisconsin

TBD

TBD

Nov. 29 (Friday)

at Iowa

6:30 p.m.

NBC

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 