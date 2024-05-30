Nebraska-Iowa Football in Prime Time; More Husker Kickoff Times Announced
Nebraska football fans have five more game times to plan on for this fall.
The Big Ten Conference and its network partners announced more television information and kickoff times. Highlighting the the update is Nebraska and Iowa's annual Black Friday game moving to prime time.
The Heroes Game has typically been played with an early afternoon or 11 a.m. CST kickoff. On Nov. 29 in Iowa City, the Huskers and Hawkeyes will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC.
Nebraska will open the season on Aug. 31 against UTEP with a 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff on FOX. To close out the non-conference slate, the Huskers will host Northern Iowa on Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN.
The other announced kickoff time is for Sept. 28 at Purdue. That game is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff with the television destination still to be determined.
Nebraska's homecoming game on Oct. 5 will not be a night game. The Huskers will host Rutgers at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., or 3 p.m. CDT.
Options were also set for three other games, all on the road. The Indiana game on Oct. 19 will kickoff at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., or 6:30 p.m. CDT. The Ohio State game on Oct. 26 will kickoff at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., or 6:30 p.m. CDT. The USC game on Nov. 16 will kickoff at either 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m., or 10 p.m. CST.
Previously announced kickoff times include Sept. 7 against Colorado at 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC and Friday, Sept. 20 against Illinois at 7 p.m. CDT on FOX.
Nebraska Football 2024 Schedule
DATE
GAME
TIME (CENTRAL)
TV
Aug. 31
UTEP
2:30 p.m.
FOX
Sept. 7
Colorado
6:30 p.m.
NBC
Sept. 14
Northern Iowa
6:30 p.m.
BTN
Sept. 20 (Friday)
Illinois
7 p.m.
FOX
Sept. 28
at Purdue
11 a.m.
TBD
Oct. 5
Rutgers (Homecoming)
11 a.m. / 2:30 p.m. / 3 p.m.
Oct. 19
at Indiana
11 a.m. / 2:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 26
at Ohio State
11 a.m. / 2:30 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.
TBD
Nov. 2
UCLA
TBD
TBD
Nov. 16
at USC
2:30 p.m. / 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m. / 10 p.m.
TBD
Nov. 23
Wisconsin
TBD
TBD
Nov. 29 (Friday)
at Iowa
6:30 p.m.
NBC
