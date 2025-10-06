Nebraska is Closing the Gap on Wisconsin in the Abbott/Big 10 Blood Drive
The Abbott-Big 10 blood drive is taking shape and Nebraska has narrowed the gap somewhat with Wisconsin. At the time of publication of this article Wisconsin is still in the lead with 5701 donors. Nebraska is second with 5,151. Ohio State is a distant third with 2,367 donors. It is essentially a two team race at this point in time.
Not only did Nebraska beat Michigan State on the football field last Saturday, they beat them soundly in the weekly matchup in blood donations for the week.
Last year Nebraska led from start to finish and increased their lead over the course of the season. This year Wisconsin has lead from the start but their margin is decreasing. We need to build on the momentum from last week and get the job done.
The University of Nebraska is facing funding shortfalls and we as individuals need to step up and repeat as blood drive champions and claim the one million dollar prize for the second year in the row. The Green Bay Packers won the first two Super Bowls and we can't let the Wisconsin Badgers stand in our way of pulling off our own back to back championships.
Here is how you can get us over the finish line: You can find any blood center or mobile drive in the U.S. to donate blood between August 27 and December 5 and upload proof of donation at BigTen.Org/Abbott or text DONATE to Abbott (222688) and follow the prompts. Messaging and data rates may apply.
Make sure you submit your proof of donation either with a photo of yourself with the Abbott Blood Drive background or the email confirmation from to blood donation center. Details on locations for blood donation centers, how to submit so Nebraska gets credit and more information is located here.
I attended the Nebraska Alumni Association annual meeting in September and UNL President Dr. Jeffery Gold was a speaker and he stressed the importance of blood donations. Dr. Gold is the former Chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha and a Pediatric heart surgeon. Each donation can save up to three lives.
Here are some numbers from last year: Lives saved - 59,143, Donors 19,821, Top Five Donors: Nebraska 3,983, Wisconsin 2,016, Michigan 1,955, UCLA 1,535, Ohio State 1,420. Nearly 20,000 people across the country showed up in 2024 to donate blood during a critical time when the nation was experiencing one of the biggest blood shortages in a generation.
Let's send the Badgers back to second place and let the Big 10 know that Nebraska has answered the challenge two years in a row.
Donate blood this week and don't forget to submit your proof of donation.
GO BIG RED!!!
