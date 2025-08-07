Nebraska Lands Five Spots on The Athletic’s Top 100 Transfer List
In a testament to Nebraska's aggressive and effective use of the transfer portal, five players with ties to the Huskers have landed on The Athletic's prestigious Top 100 Transfer List. The selections include four current roster members poised to make an immediate impact in Lincoln, along with one former Husker whose journey continues elsewhere.
As Matt Rhule’s staff continues to reshape the roster with high-upside talent, this recognition underscores Nebraska’s rising profile in the portal-driven landscape of modern college football.
No. 13 WR Dane Key (Kentucky to Nebraska)
Headlining Nebraska's presence on The Athletic's Top 100 Transfer List is former Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key, a top-15 transfer nationally whose blend of route precision and playmaking ability makes him a projected starter from day one. After three productive years at Kentucky, Key arrives with the kind of experience, route precision, and clutch mentality that could redefine the Huskers’ passing game. A native of Lexington, Kentucky, Key racked up 1,870 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns over three seasons, finishing among Kentucky’s top five all-time in career receptions.
No. 46 Edge Williams Nwaneri (Missouri to Nebraska)
Joining Key is former five-star edge rusher Williams Nwaneri, a high-upside defensive weapon from Missouri expected to anchor Nebraska’s pass rush. Nwaneri arrives in Lincoln as one of the most distinguished defensive transfers in the country, and potentially a cornerstone for Nebraska’s defensive resurgence. After a brief freshman stint at Missouri, Nwaneri recorded two tackles and a sack across just 38 defensive snaps.
No. 71 Edge Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska to Ole Miss)
Heading into the 2025 season, former Nebraska edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen has transferred to Ole Miss, where he’s expected to play a key role in Pete Golding’s aggressive defensive front. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end played two seasons with the Cornhuskers, logging 55 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two pass breakups in 23 games. For his efforts in 2023, Princewill Umanmielen received Second-Team Freshman All-American honors.
No. 93 OL Elijah Pritchett (Alabama to Nebraska)
Pritchett, ranked No. 93, is a major addition to Nebraska’s offensive line after transferring from Alabama. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound tackle started 12 of 13 games for the Crimson Tide in 2024, showcasing his versatility at both left and right tackle. While his play had some inconsistencies, Pritchett arrives in Lincoln with SEC-tested experience, imposing physical traits, and two remaining years of eligibility.
No. 94 LB Marques Watson-Trent (Georgia Southern to Nebraska)
Watson-Trent brings elite production and leadership to Nebraska’s linebacker corps after a decorated five-year career at Georgia Southern. The 2024 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year closed out his Georgia Southern career ranked second in program history with 363 tackles, adding 26 tackles for loss, six sacks, and six forced fumbles over 49 games. He has relentless motor and is a tackling machine, logging three straight seasons with over 100 tackles.
