Nebraska Offense Works on Situational Football
Nebraska football will hold its second scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday. After Friday morning's practice, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield spoke about what he's hoping to see.
“Scrimmage one, we’re doing some installs, some guys are doing some new positions and learning the system. We want to go out there tomorrow with the older groups, the first two groups and I want it to be a clean and efficient operation – great tempo and clean football, take care of the ball.”
Satterfield said the Huskers have been working on specific game situations. "Just the last throws, end-of-game throws. Different scenarios. You have a timeout, you don't have a timeout. You're on the 18-yard-line, you have one timeout and 12 seconds. What are we going to go to? When we get to those situations, we're going to be ready to go."
