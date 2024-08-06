All Huskers

Nebraska OL Teddy Prochazka Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announced a pair of season-ending injuries Tuesday. The latest is another blow to talented offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka.

Kaleb Henry

Sep 23, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Anthony Grant (23) and offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka (65) celebrate after a touchdown by Grant against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 23, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Anthony Grant (23) and offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka (65) celebrate after a touchdown by Grant against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Before 2024 could begin, the season is over for a Husker lineman.

Nebraska junior Teddy Prochazka has suffered a season-ending injury. Coach Matt Rhule confirmed the news Tuesday.

"Teddy yesterday unfortunately tore his ACL," Rhule said.

Rhule said the injury is not to the same knee that previously had sidelined the lineman. Rhule also announced the season-ending injury for freshman Roger Gradney.

"Our heart breaks for both of them," Rhule said. "But certainly Teddy. This is going on four surgeries for him."

Rhule said Prochazka has been in good spirits since the injury occurred and diagnosis given.

"He was right there in the team meeting last night with an unbelievable attitude," Rhule said. "He embodies everything we believe in. He'll be a great mentor for Roger."

Rhule says they have "lots of guys" they trust to replace Prochazka. The Elkhorn native has played in 18 games over the past three seasons, with 11 starts, but has never played a full season in Lincoln.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

Home/Football