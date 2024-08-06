Nebraska OL Teddy Prochazka Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Before 2024 could begin, the season is over for a Husker lineman.
Nebraska junior Teddy Prochazka has suffered a season-ending injury. Coach Matt Rhule confirmed the news Tuesday.
"Teddy yesterday unfortunately tore his ACL," Rhule said.
Rhule said the injury is not to the same knee that previously had sidelined the lineman. Rhule also announced the season-ending injury for freshman Roger Gradney.
"Our heart breaks for both of them," Rhule said. "But certainly Teddy. This is going on four surgeries for him."
Rhule said Prochazka has been in good spirits since the injury occurred and diagnosis given.
"He was right there in the team meeting last night with an unbelievable attitude," Rhule said. "He embodies everything we believe in. He'll be a great mentor for Roger."
Rhule says they have "lots of guys" they trust to replace Prochazka. The Elkhorn native has played in 18 games over the past three seasons, with 11 starts, but has never played a full season in Lincoln.
