Nebraska’s Jacory Barney Jr. Knows How Huskers Can Topple Utah

Nebraska sophomore wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr., looks at the Huskers’ bowl game as an opportunity to pull an upset but also to set the table for 2026.

Barney knows 15th-ranked Utah will be a difficult opponent, but it’s also another chance to end a 29-game losing streak to teams who were ranked at the time of the meeting.

And he says he knows the way to beat the Utes.

When a team is an underdog, special teams can be a springboard to success. Utah (10-2) has a powerful running game — ranked second in the nation — and an elite quarterback in Devon Dampier, so special teams perhaps can balance the ledger.

Nebraska (7-5) had elite special teams throughout the season. The Huskers ranked 16th nationally in punt returns with 13.64 return yards per game. Utah's punt return defense ranks 26th.

Nebraska ranked sixth nationally in kickoff returns with an average of 26.30 yards per return. The Huskers had one kickoff return for a touchdown, Kenneth Williams’ 95-yard burst against Northwestern. Utah's kickoff return defense ranks 64th.

“I feel like special teams can be a big factor in this game,” Barney, a 6-foot, 170-pounder from Florida City, Fla., said at a Las Vegas Bowl press conference.

“Just because like the last game of the season, some people may not be locked all the way in. Those key moments can be a big turnaround in a game.

“When it comes to the beginning of games, you see the first and last games, those be about minimizing mistakes, capitalizing where you can.”

Barney enjoyed success as a punt returner, earning Big Ten acclaim. He was reliable and dangerous fielding punts. Through the regular season, he ranked 15th in the nation in punt returns at 12.2 yards per return. He totaled 270 yards in punt returns, the most since 2014 by a Husker. The 270 yards exceeds the total punt return yards for the last four Nebraska seasons combined.

Ready to go

Barney says the Huskers are motivated for the New Year’s Eve game.

“Really showing, really going out there,” Barney said. “We’re a Big Ten team and just let them know how we play in the Big Ten — physical, hard-nosed. That’s how we expect to play [on] the 31st.

“We expected different this season. We got a last shot with my guys to prove ourselves and to build up for next year. We beat a ranked opponent and it set us up good for next year.”

Barney is looking to atone for his fumbled punt that resulted in a safety early in the second half of the 40-16 loss to Iowa in the season finale.

“Just having Coach Eck [special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler] and those guys believe in me,” Barney said. “I made the mistake in the Iowa game and they put me right back out there.

Nebraska assistant coach Mike Ekeler crosses arms with linebacker Marques Watson-Trent during warmups before the game against Akron at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

“Just having a brotherhood like that, coaches that believe in you, I’m proud to be out there and take advantage of every opportunity I get.”

Catching passes

As a receiver, Barney had 43 catches for 463 yards and four touchdowns. He was tied for second on the Huskers for receptions with Nyziah Hunter, behind Emmett Johnson’s 46 catches.

Barney set a Nebraska freshman record for receptions last season with 55.

Barney has seen true freshman quarterback TJ Lateef at bowl prep, and as Huskers coach Matt Rhule said Saturday, Lateef is practicing at full go and is “going to play great.”

“Just his confidence, the confidence he has now,” Barney said about Lateef. “He played in a couple of games and he can [benefit from] that going into next year. We’re proud of him and I expect big things from him next year.”

Barney said he has a plan for improvement for the 2026 season.

“Just get back in the lab and working my hardest just that next year there can be no excuse into why my stats wasn’t what they should be,” Barney said. “I can’t blame, point the finger, at nobody. I just get in the lab and just make it go my way next year by the work I put in this offseason.”

And about Utah?

“I think they’re a good group,” Barney said. “I feel like it will be a good game for us. How I see it as another chance to beat a ranked opponent.

“If we do that, the fans will feel good about it going into next year. We can build off it, that will give us some confidence going into next year. Having TJ, get that win like that, I feel that will be good for us.”

Barney said he has enjoyed his time in Las Vegas … with limitations.

His favorite part of Vegas? “Just the city, being in Las Vegas,” Barney said. “It’s always been a dream place to come to.

“Just to be here with my guys, getting invited to this bowl game. It means a lot. Year Two, make it to another bowl game. To build off this going into next year.

“I’m underage so I can’t really do much.”

